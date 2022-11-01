US military inspectors in Ukraine to further monitor weapons and equipment





US military personnel are now in Ukraine to help track the billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment the US has sent since the start of the Russian invasion, a senior US defense official and senior official said. US military official.

Led by Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, the U.S. defense attaché to Ukraine, inspections have already begun with the help of Office of Defense Cooperation personnel who have returned to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, officials said. The United States had carried out similar controls on aid before the war, but stopped for months after Russia invaded on February 24.

There have been several such inspections, according to the senior defense official, who declined to give details of the locations of the on-site inspections. The Ukrainians have been very transparent and supportive of the inspections, the official added.

NBC News has not confirmed how many members of the U.S. military are in Ukraine conducting the inspections, how many inspections they conducted or when the program restarted.

These inspectors in Ukraine appear to be among the first members of the US military to return to the Eastern European country since the start of the war, apart from military guards stationed at the US embassy in Kyiv, the capital. . The Pentagon ordered the departure of US troops from Ukraine on February 14, 10 days before the invasion as the crisis escalated.

The inspections come after Russia and some Republicans in Congress alleged that weapons and military equipment sent to Ukraine may have ended up on the black market. To refute those concerns, the Biden administration released a plan last week that would aim to more closely monitor the aid it sent.

The United States has seen no evidence of weapons being diverted to a black market or used for purposes other than their original purpose, the defense official said, but the Pentagon and State Department remain aware these risks and strive to prevent them.

So far, intense internal demand for battlefield use by Ukrainian military and security forces in Ukraine is seen as impeding black market proliferation of infantry guided and light weapons, the Department document says. of state.

However, Russia’s ability to capture US weapons systems raises some concerns. The administration said in its plan that pro-Russian forces have been “the main vector of diversion so far and could result in a further transfer” of Ukrainian weapons and “donated materiel”.

Pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are processed at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21. Mauricio Campino/US Air Force/DVIDS file

“Russia will likely also use these weapons to develop countermeasures, propaganda, or to conduct false flag operations,” the State Department document said.

The plan notes two specific weapon types that became particularly popular in Ukraine during the war as areas of concern. The document mentions man-portable air defense systems, such as US-supplied Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and anti-tank/all-purpose tactical guided missiles, which would include US-supplied Javelin missiles.

To refute the potential loss of weapons, the administration has drawn up a number of actions it intends to take. Some are due to start this year and others are said to start in 2023 and 2024, although few details have been released.

The intention is for Kyiv to strengthen border security for illegal arms movements, further investigate suspected arms smugglers, strengthen the training of guards and inspectors, and ensure the destruction of weapons and ammunition found. Officials at the US embassy in Kyiv, meanwhile, are said to be helping Ukraine with its weapons tracking. The plan, however, acknowledges “that the chaotic nature of combat can make this difficult.”

The Ukrainian government is committed to safeguarding and properly accounting for transferred defense equipment, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement last week. As in any conflict, we remain alert to the possibility of criminal and non-state actors attempting to illegally acquire weapons from Ukrainian sources, including members of the Russian military, during or after the conflict.

Faced with similar allegations in July, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov denied that any donated weapons were heading to the black market. While he acknowledged that Ukraine could do more to monitor weapons entering the country more closely, he said the accusations were unfounded and part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

We have to survive,” Reznikov told the Financial Times. “We have no reason to smuggle weapons out of Ukraine.”

The danger remains, however, and politicians such as Republican Senators John Kennedy of Louisiana and Rand Paul of Kentucky have said more oversight is needed.

Others also expressed concern about the sudden increase in the number of weapons in Europe.

Shortly after Reznikov’s interview, the European law enforcement agency Europol said in a statement “that the proliferation of firearms and explosives in Ukraine could lead to an increase” in arms trafficking. “This threat may even be higher once the conflict is over.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/us-military-inspectors-ukraine-keep-track-weapons-equipment-rcna54891 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos