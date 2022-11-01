Land Acquisition to Build Britain’s First Net Zero Railroad





The land has been acquired by a contractor to prepare it for construction of the UK’s first net-zero railway as part of the newly established Global Center of Rail Excellence (GCRE) in Wales.

The project reached a major milestone when the open-pit mining company Celtic Energy officially acquired the former Nant Helen open-pit site and Onllwyn Washery in South Wales.

The Nant Helen surface mine site will include an electrified high-speed outer rail test track (6.9 km) with test speeds of up to 110 mph (177 km/h) and an electrified low-speed infrastructure test track (4.5 km) allowing speeds of up to 40 mph. . (64 km/h).

This also includes a dual platform station environment and 25kv Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) infrastructure.

The Onllwyn Laundry site will include research, development, education and training/conference centers. Operations and Control Center/Office; staff facilities; rail vehicle storage/siding; Railway vehicle maintenance facilities and 25kv OLE infrastructure.

After land acquisition, the 700Ha site at the head of the Dulais Valley in southern Wales has now been tested, validated and certified in research and development, applying innovations to arterial passenger and freight rail.

A number of consultants and contractors, including Hirwaun-based Walters Group, Atkins, Fifth Studio, Arcadis and Mott MacDonald, are now partnering to design the site and begin construction preparations in early 2023.

The GCRE is divided into three key phases.

Phase 1: Provision of siding for rolling stock from summer 2023 Phase 2: Construction of two electrical test loops, one 6.9 km long high-speed test loop and 4 km infrastructure test loop with supporting infrastructure and buildings from 2024 3: 2025 Expansion, maintenance and commissioning facilities added and ongoing along with research facilities, hotels and business parks

Simon Jones, Chief Executive Officer of GCRE, said: We are accelerating to implement our ambitious plan to provide a modern and comprehensive rail testing and innovation facility, assembling our team and preparing to build a commercial railroad. Put your vehicle storage facility on the market within the next 12 months.

The next step in the procurement process is an upcoming Meet the Buyer event and a separate Innovation Competition kicking off next week, giving you the opportunity to learn more about how potential suppliers and partners can get involved. This leads to the launch of an exciting investment prospectus to attract private funding for the project. With the support of the Welsh and UK governments, the local authorities of Powys and Neath Port Talbot, we are on a mission to place Wales and the UK at the center of sustainable transport innovation in the 21st century.

Economy Minister Vaughan Geting reiterated the importance of the GCRE project by visiting 250 million infrastructure project sites.

The GCRE under construction in Wales is one of the most important and creative infrastructure projects anywhere in Europe,” he said.

Its importance to the community and the Welsh economy should not be underestimated. This is an important regeneration project that will create much-needed jobs and skills. We are confident that it will support a bright industrial future for the Dulais Valley and surrounding regions.

Vice Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters added: GCRE will be a unique facility providing world-class testing of infrastructure, rolling stock, and new technologies that will fill a vital gap in the rail industry. Crucially, by testing ideas earlier before deploying to projects, they support the critical innovations needed to manage rail project costs and reach net zero.

The official takeover of the land now paves the way for construction to begin by allowing GCRE and its contractors to take control of the site and build the necessary infrastructure to turn this ambitious and exciting vision into a reality.

An overview plan agreement for the GCRE was approved by the Neath Port Talbot Council and Powys County Council in 2021.

Earlier this month, GCRE began the procurement process for a $250 million contract to build the test track and related facilities, and rail innovators will be invited to compete and have the opportunity to raise up to $7.4 million in funding. . Make your ideas come true.

As you read? Click here to receive the New Civil Engineer’s daily and weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/land-acquisition-paves-the-way-for-construction-of-uks-first-net-zero-railway-31-10-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos