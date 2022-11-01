Midterm elections in the United States: what are the main issues? | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Washington, DC As US politicians make their final appeals to voters ahead of the critical midterm elections, a wide and varied set of issues have dominated discussions across the United States.

Republicans, seeking to wrest control of Congress from their Democratic Party rivals, bemoan the state of the economy amid a global financial downturn and steadily rising cost of living.

And Democrats are focusing on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to process, while raising concerns about the future of democracy and fair elections in the country. .

The November 8 election, which will see all House of Representatives seats and more than a third of the Senate up for grabs, will have a huge influence on the rest of President Joe Bidens’ term.

Here, Al Jazeera examines the main issues at stake in this election cycle.

economy

It’s the economy, stupid.

It was the de facto motto of Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign against incumbent President George HW Bush, which rallied dozens of countries around the world to repel Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait. While Bush tried to tout the triumph of the first Gulf War, Clinton shifted the focus to an economic recession at that time and won the presidency.

Taking a page from Clinton’s book, this year Republicans pushed to make the economy a central issue in the midterm elections, often accusing Biden of seeking to distract from soaring inflation. .

Despite a drop in gasoline prices in August, consumer prices rose 8.3% from the same month last year. While Democrats argue that inflation is tied to world events, such as the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans argue that government spending, which has accelerated under Biden , are to blame.

Inflation is crushing Americans and disproportionately hitting the most vulnerable, Mehmet Oz, a Republican Senate candidate in the swing state of Pennsylvania, wrote on Twitter Sept. 20. Hurt small businesses. And hit the elderly, many of whom depend on Social Security, when they need every penny.

Abortion

In contests across the country, Democrats are prioritizing abortion rights in their pitch to voters, describing the election as a referendum on reproductive rights.

Since the reversal of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision in June, many conservative US states have passed restrictive abortion laws, including near-total bans.

In response, Democrats tried to pass federal legislation to protect abortion rights, but currently don’t have the numbers in the Senate, where a legislative procedure known as the filibuster requires 60 votes. in the 100-member chamber to pass important laws.

As the election nears, Biden and other leading Democrats have vowed to create a filibuster exception if they retain the House and expand their majority in the Senate.

Most Republican officials argue that abortion regulations should be handled by US states. But Senator Lindsey Graham, who is not re-elected, recently introduced a federal bill to ban abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

This November: Access to abortion will be on the ballot. A woman’s freedom will be on the ballot. The future of women’s reproductive rights will be on the ballot, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seeking re-election in New Hampshire, wrote on Twitter Sept. 17.

Abortion rights became a major campaign issue for Democrats after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down the right to procedure [File: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters]

Immigration

With record numbers of migrants and asylum seekers crossing the southern border this year, Republicans are turning opposition to Bidens’ immigration policies into a political rallying cry ahead of the election.

Republicans blame Biden for reversing some of his predecessor Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies but failing to revoke others for arrivals, saying his administration is failing to secure the border.

More recently, Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have made national headlines by paying to ferry migrants to liberal-leaning northern cities in what they say is an effort to share the burden.

Migrant rights groups, Democratic lawmakers and the White House have denounced the push as cruel political theater designed to draw votes at the expense of asylum seekers. But Republican governors are sticking to it, while others have pledged to pursue some of Trump’s toughest strategies if elected.

For example, on his campaign website, Adam Laxalt, a Republican Senate candidate trying to unseat a Democratic incumbent in Nevada, pledged to complete the southern border wall.

Democracy

Democrats have sounded the alarm that Trump’s Republican base is becoming increasingly authoritarian or, as Biden put it, semi-fascist as the former president still contests the 2020 presidential election on the basis of false allegations of electoral fraud.

Democratic candidates are now arguing that a Republican return to power could fundamentally harm the country’s system of government, especially with the GOP nominating Holocaust deniers to elections across the country.

Trump had lobbied state legislatures, the US Justice Department and his own vice president to overturn the 2020 vote, and just last month called to be reinstated as president.

While Trump is likely to seek the White House again in 2024, Democrats say blocking a Republican return to power is necessary to safeguard American democracy.

Earlier this month, Biden warned that far-right Trump supporters represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.

As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under attack. We are not doing ourselves a favor to pretend otherwise, he said.

Other issues Education: Republicans wary of discussions of race, sexuality and gender identity in schools want more parental control over what children are taught. In his platform, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promises to reclaim lost learning from school closures and expand parent choice so more than a million additional students can receive the education their parents know to be the best. Democrats reject Republican rhetoric as incitement to censorship that particularly hurts LGBT students. Climate: Democrats, especially those on the progressive wing of the party, say easing the climate crisis is one of their most pressing priorities. They seek to retain control of Congress to develop recent legislation signed by Biden that incentivizes the push toward green energy and electric cars. Public Safety: The United States saw an uptick in homicides and violent crimes in 2020 and 2021, a trend conservatives blame on liberals and progressives. Biden had rejected calls to defund the police that arose in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests for George Floyd. Yet many Republicans are trying to paint their rivals as favoring crime. In the US Senate, I will fight every day to make life in Arizona safe again, Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says on his website. Gun control: As the country regularly sees mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for tougher restrictions on guns, including a ban on assault weapons. At the same time, Republicans promise to protect access to firearms and the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which grants the right to bear arms.

