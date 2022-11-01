More than a third of UK hotel companies could go bankrupt by next year | hospitality industry





More than a third of UK hotel businesses, including pubs, restaurants and hotels, could go bankrupt by early next year as energy rates surge and reservations decline, a new survey shows.

Nearly all businesses say they are facing higher energy costs and food price inflation, with 35% of respondents to the quarterly hospitality industry survey saying they expect to be in the red or unable to continue trading by the end of the year.

A joint report by UK Hospitality, British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and the British Institute found that 77% of more than three-quarters of operators reported a decrease in restaurants and drinkers, and 85% expected the situation to get worse. Innkeeping (BII) and Hospitality Ulster.

The trade agency said the survey revealed the extremes facing the hospitality industry, with many companies on the verge of a business crisis.

The sector’s vulnerability to soaring energy costs, severe commodity costs and weakening consumer confidence is fully exposed in this survey. It will become the UK’s iconic hospitality sector in the coming weeks and months.

Accommodation businesses that have been forced to close over months due to the government’s pandemic lockdown have rebounded in deals this summer as people have enjoyed the ability to socialize more freely.

However, soaring food costs and a labor shortage, particularly for skilled roles such as cooks, have limited recovery, resulting in massive payroll inflation.

Some pubs and hotels said they couldn’t afford the high cost and were either already closed or closed during the winter.

The hospitality sector is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and is being hit by rising inflation, both directly and indirectly through rising staff, energy, and food and beverage costs as consumers spend less money going out.

Join the business now.

We bring you all the business news and analytics you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charitable organizations, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

According to a recent survey by credit and debit card operator Barclaycard, more than half of Britons said they plan to cut non-essential spending during key Christmas deals, when most businesses are profitable.

Three-fifths of those who cut back on eating say they will cut back on eating out. Nearly a third of Brits go to work with a packed lunch instead of buying food on the go.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/oct/31/uk-hospitality-firms-pubs-restaurants-hotels-energy-food-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos