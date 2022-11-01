US diesel shortage worsens





Low multi-year inventories and supply constraints are exacerbating the shortage of diesel in the United States, especially on the East Coast.

Demand for diesel continues to be strong after recovering from the pandemic crisis faster than other fuels such as gasoline, according to refiners.

But several factors have combined this year to deplete US distillate stocks, including diesel and fuel oil. And before winter, the distillate fuel crisis is getting worse.

US refining capacity is now lower than it was pre-Covid as operational refining capacity fell in 2021 for a second straight year to 17.9 million barrels per calendar day at January 1, 2022, according to EIA estimates. U.S. refiners permanently shut down some refining capacity early in the pandemic when fuel demand plummeted, while others closed facilities to convert to biofuel refineries.

Some refineries were undergoing maintenance this fall, reducing product availability. Additionally, the United States banned imports of all Russian energy products after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has not imported any petroleum products from Russia since April.

The decline in refining capacity in the United States since the pandemic, seasonal maintenance at refineries around the world and a major strike in France have combined in recent weeks to create a shortage of middle distillates, not only in the United States. , but also worldwide.

The world is also scrambling for diesel supplies given the impending EU embargo on Russian fuel imports by sea, which is expected to come into force in early February.

A shortage of diesel and high diesel prices do not bode well for the global economy, which is slowing and could tip into recession sometime next year. Distillate fuels are used in transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and heating

In the United States, distillate fuel inventories are about 20% lower than the five-year average for this time of year, according to the EIA’s latest weekly inventory report. The United States only has 25 days of spare diesel supply, with some regional markets very tight.

According to CNBC, U.S. diesel stockpiles at the end of October are the lowest since 1951, with the Northeast most at risk from low levels of diesel stockpiles.

Not that refiners aren’t trying — refinery utilization on the East Coast was 102.5% in the week to Oct. 21, according to EIA data.

Still, distillate inventories are well below normal, and diesel and heating oil prices remain high and fuel inflation as they drive up consumer goods and heating bills.

Households in the Northeast that rely on fuel oil for space heating will see their bills rise 27% this winter compared to last winter, the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook in October.

“Our forecast for heating oil margins this winter reflects pricing pressures currently affecting the U.S. distillate market, including low inventories, low imports and limited refining capacity,” the EIA said.

For diesel, a fuel supplier has already issued an alert for the East Coast.

“East Coast fuel markets are facing diesel supply constraints due to market economics and tight inventories,” Mansfield said last week.

“Because conditions are changing rapidly and the market economy is changing significantly each day, Mansfield is moving to Alert Level 4 to deal with market volatility. Mansfield is also moving southeast to Code Red, requesting advance notice 72 hours for deliveries where possible to ensure that fuel and freight can be secured at economical levels,” the supplier said.

The Biden administration has not ruled out the idea of ​​limiting US fuel exports in order to replenish stocks and lower prices. Refiners oppose the idea, saying “banning or limiting the export of refined products would likely reduce inventory levels, reduce domestic refining capacity, put upward pressure on fuel prices for consumption and would alienate U.S. wartime allies”.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, told USA Today last week, “Between now and the end of November, if we don’t build inventories, the wolf will be at the door.”

“And he’ll look like a big ugly wolf if it’s a cold winter.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

