Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the United States?





We often hear that the United States has a republican form of government. This comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the United States Constitution, which categorically proclaims: The United States guarantees to every state in this Union a republican form of government.

The ultra-conservative majority of the United States Supreme Court seems ready to make a slight variation in this language. That is, to impose republican government on the country by allowing state legislatures to set the election rules themselves, without any inconvenient interference from their governors or state courts.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments later this year in Moore v. Harper, a case that raises the question of whether a state legislature, acting entirely by itself, can make rules governing federal elections in the state, even rules contrary to the states. The facts are that the Republican-controlled North Carolina Legislature approved a new redistricting plan that was struck down by the state Supreme Court earlier this year as a blatant and intentional partisan gerrymander. The plan violated the state constitution, so that should have been the end of it.

But the controversy, which revolves around a few innocuous words of the US Constitution, has been simmering in right-wing legal circles ever since three Supreme Court justices breathed life into them in Bush v. Gore in 2000. The words of Article I, Section 4, say: The times, places, and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof. The North Carolina Legislature is asking the Court to rule that these words give it the final say on redistricting and, presumably, all other rules for federal elections held in the state. Their idea is called the Independent State Legislature Theory (ISLT).

If the Supreme Court agrees with the GOP-controlled legislature, it will be a boon for the Republican Party in two key respects. First, it will allow gerrymandered GOP legislatures to self-perpetuate and approve voting rules that disadvantage all other parties. Governors, who are necessarily more politically moderate than Gerrymander legislatures because they must appeal to statewide constituencies, and state Supreme Court justices, who are either appointed by those Governors, either facing their own statewide elections, would have no ability to counter these actions.

Second, Article ll, Section 1, of the Constitution uses similar wording for the nomination of electors to the Electoral College, i.e. each state appoints [Electors], in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct. A court ruling in favor of the legislature would lend legitimacy to the kind of efforts that GOP hardliners are making in the 2020 election to field alternative lists of presidential voters. What a gift for Judge Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni, who worked so hard to get lawmakers in at least two states, Arizona and Wisconsin, to submit alternative voter lists to the Electoral College in favor of President Trump. . Judge Thomas has a glaring conflict of interest in this case and must recuse himself, even at the risk of marital discord at home.

Although a decision by the legislature would be a major blow to the GOP, it would be a hammer blow to the rule of law in America. The idea that a state legislature, acting on its own, can establish important substantive rules for the conduct of federal elections, is a harsh affront to the very fabric of our constitutional system of checks and balances.

Those who drafted the Constitution were driven by the idea that governmental power should be divided among the three branches of government, the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary, so that each branch could act as a check on the power of the others. The legislature passes legislation, which only becomes law with the approval of the executive, and state courts have the power to rule on it. It’s that simple. The framers of our Constitution would be dumbfounded to think that our high court could even contemplate such a rogue scheme as the legislator peddles.

As many constitutional scholars have pointed out, there is no credible legal or historical basis for supporting the ISLT. The Conference of Chief Justices, made up of the most senior judicial officials from U.S. state and territory courts of last resort, weighed in in a brief tearing down the theory and pointing out the grave danger it poses to our federalist system. I was a member of this group and can attest that it would only take such action if it considered the threat to the state courts to be extreme. The prospect that the Supreme Court can preemptively strip state high courts of the power to rule on rogue actions by state legislatures is an absurd violation of the 10th Amendment to the US Constitution. The only support for the theory comes from a fraudulent document that the legislature relies on in its legal brief from the Supreme Court.

Republican-appointed court justices have already done their party an invaluable service by systematically emasculating the voting rights of members of the other party. Adopting the ISLT is a bridge too far, given its lack of credible legal, historical or common sense support.

The Supreme Court should drop this case because of the grave danger it poses to our democratic system. If we want to have an entirely republican government, it must pass through a fair contest at the polls of the nations.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam veteran who served eight years as Idaho Attorney General (1983-1991) and 12 years as an Idaho Supreme Court Justice (2005-2017), including a tenure as Chief Justice.

