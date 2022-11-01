A Hellraiser remake with Sense8 stars is finally available in the UK.





The 2022 remake of Hellraiser is now available in the UK.

Paramount has announced that Supernatural Horror will be available via Prime Video for UK viewers to buy or rent.

You can also buy or rent from iTunes and Microsoft Store Movies.

A remake of the 1987 classic, directed by David Bruckner, sees Sense8 star Jamie Clayton playing the iconic villain Priest, also known as Pinhead, and Odessa A’Zion playing Riley McKendry, the film’s protagonist.

According to the synopsis, the film follows “a young woman struggling with an addiction to possess an ancient puzzle box without realizing that her purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

The franchise is based on Clive Barker’s 1986 novel The Hellbound Heart. Producer Barker promised fans that he would “pay tribute to what the first movie did.”

“When you see some of the designs in David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser movie, they pay tribute to what the first movie did, but take it to a place it wasn’t before,” he said.

“This is a Hellraiser of a scale I simply didn’t expect.”

“David and his team are deeply immersed in the myth of the story, but what excites me is the desire to respect the original while innovating it for a new generation,” he added.

Despite Barker’s involvement, first reviews of Hellraiser were mixed and many fans were divided. The film currently has a critical score of 67% and an audience score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hellraiser streams on Hulu in the US and Prime Video, iTunes and Microsoft Store Movies in the UK.

