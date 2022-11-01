Affirmative Action Appears Under Threat After US Supreme Court Hearing | United States Supreme Court





The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday before a conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court after hours of debate over difficult issues of race.

The court assesses the challenges of admissions programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University that use race among many factors in the pursuit of a diverse student body.

The courts, six conservative justices, all expressed doubts about the practice, while the three liberals defended the curricula, which are similar to those used by many other private and public universities.

Following the overturning of Roe’s half-century-long abortion precedent against Wade in June, the cases offer an important new test of whether the court, now led 6-3 by the Tories, will shake the law right on another of the nations most controversial cultural issues.

Veteran conservative Clarence Thomas, the courts’ second black judge who has a long history of opposing affirmative action programs, noted that he did not go to racially diverse schools. I’ve heard the word diversity many times, and I have no idea what it means, he said at one point Monday. At another, he challenged advocates: Tell me what the educational benefits are.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, another ultra-conservative, pointed to one of the courts’ previous affirmative action cases and said she planned a halt to its use saying it was dangerous and should have a point final. When, she asked, is this the end point?

Judge Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion that stripped federal rights granted to American women by Roe, likened affirmative action to a race in which a minority candidate can start five yards closer to the line. arrival.

But liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the courts’ first Hispanic judge, who joined the searing dissent in the Dobbs v Jackson Womens Health Organization decision that overturned Roe, dismissed that comparison, saying what universities do is up to her. students as a whole.

Similarly, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the courts’ newest judge and his first black wife, also said race was used at the University of North Carolina as part of a broad examination of applicants with 40 factors. different.

They look at the whole person with all of these characteristics, she says.

Justice Elena Kagan called universities a pathway to leadership in our society and suggested that without affirmative action, minority enrollments would plummet.

I thought part of what it meant to be an American and believe in American pluralism is that actually our institutions, you know, reflect who we are as a people in all of our variety, a- she declared.

The Supreme Court has twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years, including just six years ago.

But that was before former President Donald Trump’s three appointees joined the nine-member bench. After Barrett was nominated to replace late liberal champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly before the 2020 presidential election and was confirmed by the Senate, the court had a conservative supermajority. Jackson was nominated this year by Joe Biden.

Lower courts upheld the UNC and Harvard programs, dismissing allegations that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants.

The cases are brought by conservative activist Edward Blum, who was also behind a previous affirmative action challenge against the University of Texas, as well as the case that led the court in 2013 to put ending the use of a key provision of the historic Voting Rights Act. .

Blum formed Students for Fair Admissions, which sued both schools in 2014.

The group argues that the US constitution prohibits the use of race in college admissions and calls for the reversal of previous Supreme Court rulings that said otherwise.

UNC says its freshman class is about 65% white, 22% Asian American, 10% black and 10% Hispanic. The numbers add up to more than 100% because some students report falling into more than one category, a school spokesperson said.

White students make up just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class is also just under 28% Asian American, 14% Black and 12% Latino.

A decision in the affirmative action cases is not expected until late spring.

