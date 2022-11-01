Is the United States Heading for a Real Estate Crash? Experts say it’s not 2008.





The sharp rise in mortgage rates, a sharp drop in home sales and a record slowdown in prices have raised fears of a housing market meltdown.

The mortgage rate hit more than 7% this week, the first time in nearly two decades that rates have climbed that high. U.S. home prices experienced a record slowdown in August, falling 2.6%, and new home sales fell 11% in September, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau.

But experts say these market trends are a symptom of a correction after two years of massive growth and that several key elements present during the housing crash of 2008 are missing in the current economic climate.

The onset of the pandemic saw efforts by the Federal Reserve and Congress to stimulate the economy. The central bank has cut interest rates to near-zero levels and lawmakers have passed rounds of COVID-19 relief so Americans can get by and small businesses keep their employees on the payroll. pay.

Amid the economic crisis, the housing market has exploded due to rock-bottom mortgage rates, intense competition bolstered by low inventory and remote work options, and soaring house prices.

But since March, the Federal Reserve has instituted a series of interest rate hikes to contain soaring inflation that has consistently hovered around 8% for months.

Thanks to the efforts of central banks, mortgage rates soared above 7% for the first time since 2002 this week. Mortgage rates could rise further as the Federal Reserve continues to fight inflation and raise interest rates.

This has made it harder for buyers to afford monthly payments while listing prices remain high. The median sale price for new homes sold last month was $470,600, while the average sale price was $517,700.

Rising mortgage rates led to an overall decline in demand, fueled by falling new home sales and record price deceleration.

In addition, the number of housing units under contract fell for the fourth consecutive month, another sign of a significant contraction.

“Until this month, the decline in the housing market could be described as sort of a return to pre-pandemic conditions before mortgage rates below 3% triggered a home buying frenzy in 2020 and 2021. “wrote Taylor Marr, Deputy Chief Economist at Redfin. analysis Thursday.

“But now mortgage purchase applications and pending sales are below 2018 levels. A four-year pullback is a serious correction. With mortgage rates still high, we expect further declines in sales, but these should eventually provide price relief for those who have to move this winter, added Marr.

Yet even amid the downturn, experts say the housing market and the economy as a whole are markedly different from the financial crisis of 2008, when the housing bubble burst.

At that time, there was a glut of housing. The overbuilding had taken place too much home building relative to household formations, Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Homebuilders, told The Hill.

You had a lot of risky mortgage underwriting that put us in a position where when house prices went down and then eventually combined with a rise in the unemployment rate [there were] lots of underwater mortgages and rising foreclosure rates, and it took a while for the housing glut to come down, Dietz said.

The housing glut was followed by nearly a decade of underbuilding that contributed to a shortage of at least 1 million homes today. This situation was exacerbated by the coming of age of Generation Y towards the end of this period of underproduction.

The continued needs of millennials could also put a floor on prices, Yelena Maleyev, an economist at KPMG Economics, told The Hill.

Millennials will continue to age in their early years of home buying. Household formation has outpaced new buildings for many years now, Maleyev said.

And so this insufficient supply is still going to provide a bit of a floor on where you can eventually go, because even at a 7% mortgage rate, people might still need to move. There are life triggers that compel people to buy a home even if they don’t necessarily want to, Maleyev added.

There are also major differences in lending standards today compared to the period before the financial crisis. Past practices made it easy for buyers to qualify for loans even if they didn’t have income support, Jason Sharon, mortgage broker and owner of Home Loans Inc., told The Hill.

But now the standards have changed, especially after the passage of consumer protection legislation known as the Dodd Frank Act, named after former lawmakers and sponsors of the bill, Senator Christopher J. Dodd (D-Conn.) and Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.).

Thus, credit restrictions were increased and verification of income, assets and employment was established. Now, you don’t get a conforming loan without meeting very rigorous documentation requirements, Sharon said.

Other economic factors like unemployment differ sharply from the financial crisis of the early 2000s. Labor Department data shows that the unemployment rate was 5% in December 2008, before climbing to 9.5% in the middle of 2009.

Conditions look better today as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% last month.

In addition, the United States also saw growth in the third quarter of this year. Data released by the Commerce Department showed gross domestic product (GDP) growing at an annualized rate of 2.6%. However, these numbers still haven’t allayed concerns about an impending recession.

Nonetheless, the latest GDP and employment rate report means the US has so far avoided a recession.

Still, there was tough news for the housing sector in the data, with residential construction spending falling 26.4% in the third quarter. That’s almost 10 percentage points more than the 17.8% decline in the second quarter.

Economists expect further declines in the housing market, but Dietz said the numbers need to be put into context.

I think we need to kind of put some of the expected readjustment, painful as it is, in some perspective than if you’re talking about a market that’s seen prices go up 40% or 50% over the last couple of years , a 15 percent pullback still exits the market at a significantly higher price than two years ago, Dietz said.

