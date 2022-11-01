The Russians used an American company to funnel funds to the GOP in 2018. Democrats say the FEC let them off the hook. – Mother Jones





Fight misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Federal Election Commission recently left a US company quietly funded by Russian oligarchs with a slap on the wrist after discovering it had illegally funneled Russian funds to US political candidates in the midterm elections of 2018, two Democratic FEC commissioners said scathingly. press release released on Friday.

“Half of the Commission chose to reject the recommendation of the agency’s nonpartisan General Counsel’s Office and turned a blind eye to the documented use of Russian money for contributions to various federal and state committees. State in the 2018 election,” wrote the two commissioners, Ellen Weintraub. and Shana Broussard.

Worse, when they went to explain themselves, the Republicans ignored decades of Commission precedent, applicable law, legal logic, and US interests.

Their misrepresentations demanded a direct response, and they get one: https://t.co/K5pFsxK2H8 pic.twitter.com/POFpbRmujg

— Ellen L. Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) October 28, 2022

Anyone who follows campaign finance knows that the FEC has been toothless for years due to opposition from GOP commissioners to any enforcement of laws designed to oversee money in politics. But Weintraub and Broussard suggest the agency hit a new low by letting US company Ethane off the hook with a deal in which it only agreed to pay a small civil fine.

Although based in Houston, Texas and led by US CEO John Houghtaling, 88% of American Ethane was owned by three Russian nationals, Konstantin Nikolaev, Mikhail Yuriev and Andrey Kunatbaev. The FEC report says Nikolaev, a Russian oligarch and billionaire with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the majority shareholder. Separately, Nikolaev also supported the efforts of Maria Butina, a Russian gun rights activist, to cultivate ties with National Rifle Association officials and Donald Trump associates around the time of the 2016 election. 2018, Butina admitted acting as an unregistered Kremlin agent and pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy against the United States. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison but was deported six months later.

According to the lobbying revelations, the company was seeking the help of US officials in its efforts to sell US ethane to China. In 2018, he hired an American lobbying firm, Turnberry Solutions, which has close ties to former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski. A year later, Lewandowki officially joined Turnberry, having previously disputed his ties to the company. Turnberry, which traded ties with Trump, closed in 2021, months after leaving office.

The FEC investigation began after it received a complaint citing news reports about American Ethane’s ties to Nikolaev and his donations to lawmakers. Weintraub and Broussard noted that the FEC found that American Ethane “made contributions using funds derived from loans from foreign entities ultimately owned by Russian nationals.” Federal law prohibits foreign funding in U.S. elections, as well as direct corporate donations to candidates. American Ethane seems to have done both. The FEC found that the company donated more than $66,000 using money it got from offshore companies in the form of loans. According to a report by an FEC general counsel released last year, the owners of the offshore companies included Alexander Voloshin, a Russian politician and former state power company official, and Roman Abramovich, an oligarch. infamous Russian and former owner of British football powerhouse Chelsea. The money the company used to distribute the donations ultimately came from the oligarchs, the FEC said.

During its four-year investigation, the FEC found that funds originally set up by Abromovich and other Russian nationals were then funneled to Louisiana Republicans: Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, a political action committee led by Kennedy, a leadership fund run by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a PAC supporting Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and the campaigns of Representatives Mike Johnson and Garrett Graves. Other contributions went to state legislators. The report didn’t explain why the company focused on Louisiana, but the state is home to many natural gas companies and its lawmakers are championing the industry.

Lawmakers who received funds were not accused of knowingly taking Russian money, although the final report of the initial investigation noted, “American Ethane attempted to make more political contributions, but these beneficiary committees have never deposited American Ethanes checks”.

American Ethane argued that the funds the company first received appeared to be a loan to the American company. Therefore, they claimed that the donations he made were not extraneous. The FEC rejected this argument. But he still recommended the company pay only $9,500 as a civil penalty.

“The problem of foreign influence has not gone away in the meantime, to put it mildly,” Weintraub and Broussard wrote. “In this case, it is more than unfortunate that for three of our colleagues, it was a bridge too far to penalize the use of Russian oligarchs’ money to influence US elections.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/10/russians-used-a-us-firm-to-funnel-funds-to-gop-in-2018-dems-say-the-fec-let-them-get-away-with-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos