UK Home Secretary complains about migrant ‘aggression’ DW 10/31/2022





Britain’s Interior Minister Suella Braverman said in an overcrowded asylum seeker center that the government is facing an “aggression” of migrants as the government defends the treatment of thousands.

Braverman said the current system was “broken” and “out of control”, speaking to Parliament over allegations that he had not heard legal advice for migrants detained for long periods of time at an asylum processing center in southern England. Our South Coast.”

“Let’s stop pretending they’re all refugees in need,” Braverman said. “The whole country knows that’s not true.”

Hundreds of people crossing the English Channel were taken to the former airfield of Manston in southeast England after another processing center was bombed with gasoline by an attacker who committed suicide on Sunday.

‘Explosive overcrowding’

Even though it can accommodate about half of that, about 3,000 people live there.

ISU Director Lucy Moreton said the number of people in the facility had reached 4,000 and was “fatally overcrowded”.

The Manston facility is a temporary location where new arrivals spend the first 24 hours before moving on to long-term accommodation. But refugee groups say some asylum seekers have been forced to stay there for weeks.

The border’s chief inspector, David Neal, recently visited Manston and described the condition as “disastrous”. He said there was a case of diphtheria infection there. “It’s a very dangerous situation.”

Braverman’s hardline approach has even been criticized by fellow Conservative lawmakers.

Roger Gale, a Conservative MP representing the Manston area in the House of Representatives, said the situation was “a violation of humanitarian conditions.” He accused the Interior Minister of intentionally exacerbating Manston’s situation by refusing to book hotel rooms for asylum seekers.

“Until about five weeks ago, the system was working as intended. “It’s broken now, so we need to fix it quickly.”

An increasing number of people want to cross the English channel

The UK accepts fewer asylum seekers than many other European countries, including France and Germany. However, the number of people trying to cross the English Channel with dingoes has increased dramatically. So far this year, around 40,000 people have made dangerous trips across the channel.

In November 2021, a packed smuggling boat capsized and killed dozens, including 27.

Braverman also faces recent criticism of sending sensitive government material from her personal email account. She was re-elected last week when new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office.

Last week, British police said the suspect threw a gasoline bomb at an immigration processing center in the southern port of Dover.

