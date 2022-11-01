U.S. oil production nears 12 million barrels/day, pre-pandemic high





HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) – U.S. oil production soared to nearly 12 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, government figures showed on Monday, the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as shale companies have said they don’t see production ramping up in the coming months.

U.S. crude prices have hovered around $85 a barrel after climbing triple digits this year and pushing up fuel costs for consumers. President Joe Biden has called on oil companies to increase production to reduce fuel prices.

Overall production in the United States peaked at 13 million bpd in late 2019 and has not returned to that level since the start of the pandemic as rigs were shut down and equipment and workforce grew rapidly.

Several U.S. shale producers recently said well results were disappointing and production fell short of expectations.

“You’ll see production go up, but I don’t think we’re going to go up to 13.1 million barrels,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Just over two years after the pandemic wreaked havoc on demand and slashed profits, four of the world’s five largest oil companies generated about $50 billion in net revenue in the last quarter. Most oil majors and large publicly traded producers focus on returning profits to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends.

U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to see a 68% increase in free cash flow per barrel in 2022, while production growth persists at 4.5% year-to-date, Deloitte said last week. .

Crude production rose 0.9% to 11.98 million bpd in August, the highest level since March 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in monthly figures.

U.S. natural gas production hit another record, with gross production in the lower 48 states rising 0.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 110.6 bcfd in August.

This surpassed the all-time high of 110.0 bcfd in July.

In major oil-producing states, monthly production rose 1.6% to 5.10 million bpd in Texas and 0.6% to a record 1.58 million bpd in New Mexico, but slowed. fell 0.5% to 1.06 million bpd in North Dakota. Texas production is at a level not seen since April 2020.

In major gas-producing states, monthly production rose 0.9% to a record 31.3 billion cubic feet per day in Texas and fell 1.5% to 20.4 billion cubic feet per day in Pennsylvania, the lowest since November 2020.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Scott DiSavino and Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Mark Porter, David Gregorio and David Evans

