Plans close to collapse of Gigafactory raising questions about UK auto industry

A plan for a 3.8 billion battery gigafactory is on the verge of collapse, raising new questions for the UK auto industry under the Brexit trade deal.

The problem that hit British startup Britishvolt is also a big embarrassment for Boris Johnson, who earlier this year welcomed the company as a key part of the green industrial revolution.

The company, which had planned to create 300 jobs through its Northumberland factory, is poised to enter administration after struggling to find investors.

The $100 million financial support promise promised during Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister is now expected to be withdrawn because the plant has not yet been purchased.

Britishvolt blamed market conditions worsened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, burning $3 million a month in cash to pay salaries, according to the Financial Times.

However, the company has created problems for the UK’s flagship auto industry, which is expected to leave for continental Europe unless it wins the race against time for battery production.

In 2027, the decision to leave the EU single market will bring into effect new trade rules for products made in the UK for the purpose of tariffs and quotas.

These rules of origin require that at least 55% of a vehicle’s value be derived from the UK or EU to avoid new penalized export duties.

The transition to electric vehicles and batteries being the most important component have become important, but the UK is far behind Germany and other countries.

Jonathan Reynolds, Department of Labor’s shadow business secretary, said: This tragic news is a reminder that the economic crisis on Downing Street is taking jobs and investments.

It’s a familiar sight to see businesses fail, jobs disappear, and investments in future industries go outside the UK.

And Naomi Smith, CEO of the Best for Britain campaign, which wants closer ties with the EU, said: Brexit has already helped the UK cut thousands of auto manufacturing jobs.

The loss of this plant will not only take a toll on the Northeast, but also symbolize the government’s failure to seize the opportunity of the green technology revolution or deliver on its promises of post-Brexit high-wage, high-skilled employment. .

Three sources familiar with the company’s operations told the FT. The company was due to announce the administration on Monday.

A Britishvolt spokesperson said: Company policy is not to comment on market speculation.

