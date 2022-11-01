



RankFilm (Distributor) 3 Days Total Revenue (October 28-30) Total Revenue Week 1. Black Adam (Warner Bros) 3.5m 13.4m 2 2. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) 1.5m 9m 3 3. The Banshees Of Inisherin (Disney) 1.3m 4.2m 2 4. Prey For The Devil (Lionsgate) 768,596 859,662 1 5. Coldplay Music Of The Spheres (Trafalgar Releasing) 742,584 742,584 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.15

Warner Bros’ blockbuster Black Adam topped the charts for the second consecutive session as the Curzons Palme dOr-winner Triangle Of Sadness made a smart start at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend.

Black Adam added a 3.5ma 37.6% drop to reach 13.4m over two weekends, comfortably holding the top spot. The film is now the eighth-grossing of the 11 DC Extended Universe films, surpassing Shazam!’s 13.36m in 2018, followed by The Suicide Squad (14.3m) last year.

A decent hold could take him to fourth place on the DC list ahead of Aquaman’s 22.5m in 2018.

With the help of the second weekend of the second half of the semester in most parts of the country, Sonys product line posted an impressive 4% increase in Lyle, Lyle and Crocodile, adding 1.5 million over the weekend to reach 9 million in three sessions.

Disney Searchlight Pictures Award competitor The Banshees Of Inisherin performed well with 1.3 million people recording 4.2 million noumes, down 18% in the second session. This is the second weekend viewership rating better than Martin McDonaghs Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s 25% drop in 2018. But by this point, the film had grossed more than $7.6 million.

Lionsgates Prey For the Devil led numerous horror releases over the weekend before Halloween, with an average of 1,656, opening 768,596 across 465 sites. Including previews, the film steadily took off at number 859,662 amid fierce competition.

Screened exclusively as event cinema releases via Trafalgar Releasing on Saturday, October 29th, Coldplay Music Of The Spheres brings in 742,584 copies and places them in the top five.

The record for the top 5 was 7.8 million, down 24.8% from the previous hour, but still far higher than the bottom of the summer when the top 5 stayed at 230m and no titles took more than 1m.

Ruben Ostlunds Triangle Of Sadness pulled 216,325 from 128 locations for an average of 1,745 locations distributed by Lionsgate. In recent years, especially after the pandemic, fewer movies opening in medium-sized cinemas (between 100-300) have averaged over 1,000 locations. The triangular start shows that there is still potential in that bracket.

Including previews, the film grossed 306,154. This is a significant increase in Ostlunds’ first Palme d’Or winner Square, which started at 221,215, including 63,718 previews.

Bros flounders, non-English speaking success

Reflecting box office challenges in North America, romantic comedy Bros released 195,612 on Universal’s 499 sites over the weekend, averaging 392 per cinema. Including previews, there are 215,612 movies.

In the fifth weekend, Paramount Horror Smiles added 646,000, down 35%, and up to 10.3 million, a healthy total for 18 tiers of titles not based on previous data.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ 20th anniversary re-releases dropped 454,250 over the weekend from 965,008, starting with the first film re-release from last year, but still a strong result for the repertoire title.

Disney’s Horror Barbarian opened 377,839 in 424 locations on an average of 891 on weekends. This film has 380,732 including previews.

The Universals franchise title, Halloween Ends, dropped 52.8% to add 331,771, which hit 4.4 million in three more sessions than expected over the weekend before Halloween.

Universal stablemate Ticket To Paradise recorded 209,579 in its sixth session, down 44.3% to 9.2 million.

eOnes The Woman King added 157,000, down 46.6%, up to 3.4 million in four sessions.

Playing on just 64 screens over its third weekend, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, a Pakistani action feature film, added 121,145. The film is now a little over a meter that is rarely reached in non-English speaking films. It also looks set to become the highest-grossing title in the Indian subcontinent this year, surpassing Ponniyan Selvan: 1.2m of 1.

After a good start last weekend, Mubis Chanwook Park’s title To Leave added 105,953, down 44.5% to 649,396. A strong hold over the coming weekend could bring him into the 7-digit realm with Maula Jatt.

Not only is Minions: Rise Of Gru still showing in cinemas after a long 18 weeks, it’s also increased 0.9% to a whopping 97,611 to 46.5 million. It seems to be finished at a level comparable to that of Minions’ 47.8m in 2015.

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris also added 93,605 in their fifth session for Universal, down 55.2% over the last hour to reach a total of 4.3 million.

Former No. 1 Dont Worry Darling added 91,432 in his sixth weekend at Warner Bros and had a decent run at 2.7 million, breaking a total of 10.10 million votes.

Fellow Warner Bros titles DC League Of Super-Pets posted a 38.2% increase in half-term assists, with 90,568 pitching the 16m long over 14 weeks.

Park Circus did two anniversary reissues in theaters this weekend. It’s been 10 years since ParaNorman took 38,700.

Warner Bros The Lost King reached 1.3 million by adding 35,192 players in the fourth session. Stable teammate Emily added 31,387 in the third weekend for 738,064.

Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy added 26,000 over the eighth weekend, up to 1.9 million.

Two Disney titles are closed. Amsterdam has added 14,748 to reach 1.6 million and will be leaving theaters soon despite reaching 4 over the weekend alone. On the other hand, the former No. 1 See How They Run scored 6,774 in their eighth session, up to 4.8m.

David Bowie’s documentary Moonage Daydream closed at Universal, adding 9,766 in session 7 for a total of 1.6 million.

Astro Stargazer’s Two-Day Event Release: Astroscope brought 4,304 for the Trafalgar release.

