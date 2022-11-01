UK households save more, borrow less, figures suggest | UK cost of living crisis





Households are saving more, limiting credit card purchases and reducing mortgage lending while taking a safety-first approach to the UK economy’s deterioration.

In addition to fears of a recession and falling home prices, the Bank of England figures weakened by more than double the amount deposited in bank accounts in September for all forms of lending and consumer demand.

Consumers tend to cut back on spending during difficult times, and savings rose from 3.2 billion in August to 8.1 billion in September, according to the latest Threadneedle Street funding and credit data.

Meanwhile, the number of new mortgage approvals fell from 74,422 in August to 66,789 in September. This is because high inflation and rising home loan costs have made potential real estate buyers more cautious.

The average new mortgage rate rose 0.29 percentage points to 2.84% in September, but rose more sharply in October in response to the financial turmoil sparked by the Kwasi Kwartengs mini-budget.

Capital Economics UK analyst Ashley Webb says mortgage rates will exceed 5% throughout 2023. That’s why house prices will fall about 12%, he said.

Consumer credit increased by 700 million in September from 1.2 billion in August, below the 1 billion the city had expected. Webb said people are becoming more cautious as the economy worsens.

This could mean that households are not cutting savings as much as we expected to support spending, which is an additional downside risk to our forecast that the economy is already heading into recession.

Despite the weak economy, the Bank of England is poised to counter the UK’s current annual inflation rate of 10.1% by raising its official borrowing costs on Thursday. The financial market consensus is 3%, up 0.75 points.

The UK Bureau of Statistics (ONS) said Monday that inflation in the UK will remain lower than predicted by the government energy price cap.

Annual inflation, which surged when gas and electricity prices quadrupled last year, will peak at around 11% before falling again next year. Many projections have previously reached 15-16% without government intervention.

Eurozone figures show that the annual cost of living in 19 countries using a single currency rose from 9.9% in October to 10.7%.

The European Central Bank raised borrowing costs to 2% from 1.25% last week and expected lower-than-expected inflation figures to trigger further tightening in the future.

Bert Colijn, chief eurozone economist at ING Bank, said inflation soared to 10.7% in October. This was partly due to high consumer energy prices.

Low prices in the wholesale market in recent weeks have not yet led to a drop in household prices. In fact, this is likely to happen in just a few months, and of course even that is great as it depends on uncertain factors like energy supply and weather.

