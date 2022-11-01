UK home prices will fall as mortgage rate hikes reach purchasing power.





High mortgage rates could lower residential property prices by up to 5% next year, according to Zoopla.

The recent surge in mortgage rates represents the biggest interest rate shock for new buyers since the late 1980s, and is unlikely to return to the ultra-low levels it has seen in recent years, despite signs of falling mortgage rates again.

The real estate portal predicts that mortgage rates of 4-5% will become the new standard.

After mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent months, the cost of backing a fixed rate mortgage (SWAP rate) has brightened the horizon for new buyers looking for a mortgage that hasn’t gotten a lower interest rate before August. ) is starting to match other borrowing costs.

High mortgage interest rates don’t affect all buyers equally. Half of all sales are usually paid in cash or using a mortgage that is small compared to the value of the property. These buyers will suffer less from their purchasing power than those who want to trade with first-time buyers using larger loans.

Southeast (-40%) and West Midlands (-38%).

The decline in buyer interest is also evident in more affordable regions such as the Northeast (-20%) and Scotland (24%), but to a lesser extent.

This is also consistent with an increase in quote cuts. Nearly 7% of homes have seen their asking price drop by at least 5%. This is an increase over recent months, but still below the 2018 level. Short supply in the market continues to support pricing.

The decline in sales is increasing with the market still volatile, mainly due to the lack of affordable financing affecting buyers’ ability to buy. However, the market expects sales of 1.5 million units in 2021 to up to 1.3 million units in 2022.

What is the housing market outlook?

The rate of increase in housing prices increased by 8.1% over the past six months due to strong demand and sales prices and continued supply shortages. While the number of homes on the market has temporarily surged, the number of homes sold is below average (-13% vs. 5-year average).

Zoopla’s Managing Director Richard Donnell said: As the Christmas recession came a month earlier, new buyer demand declined rapidly in the face of high borrowing costs. No impact on price levels is expected between now and December, which will only begin to materialize in early 2023. It will take months for prices to adjust in the face of weakening demand.

The most likely outcome for 2023 would be a modest decline in home prices by up to 5% while mortgage rates drop to 4%. The labor market is still strong and the supply of homes for sale is below average and there is a shortage of homes for sale to support pricing.

According to Zoopla, if house prices fall by 5%, the average UK property will lose capital gains for 8 months, with London (13 months) losing the most value and Wales (6 months) the least. A 15% fall in price would reduce the average UK house price in London with 80 months of growth removed by 20 months of capital growth, but only 15 months in Wales.

Although unlikely, if mortgage rates remain above 6% for most of 2023, UK home prices will fall, reflecting the blow to the purchasing power of those using mortgages. A sustained 6% mortgage rate would lead to double-digit price declines, eroding all paper gains achieved during the pandemic, but with more stocks and strong housing price rises in recent years, few negative stock cases will occur.

Looking ahead to 2023, Donnell noted: The future rests on the trajectory of mortgage interest rates affecting the purchasing power of households already facing higher cost of living. Mortgage rates have always been heading towards 4-5% and are higher due to the impact of the mini-budget.

We expect borrowing costs to decrease in 2023, easing the blow to purchasing power to some extent, but also some price correction in the face of price-sensitive demand. Home prices have risen significantly during the pandemic, and homeowners looking to sell in 2023 will need to be realistic about prices and may have to give up some of the pandemic price increases to achieve sales in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://propertyindustryeye.com/uk-house-prices-to-fall-as-mortgage-rate-hike-hits-buying-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos