The Scariest Horror Movies on Netflix: The 10 Newest Horror Movies on Netflix UK 2022





With just over 48 hours left for Halloween, Netflix is ​​filling the platform with ghastly horror movies that will jump you out of your skin!

Horror movies come in many shapes and sizes, but the adrenaline that comes with jumping scare is always unprecedented in the movie world.

Regarded as one of the most effective and terrifying moments of horror films, jumping horror has delighted and frightened audiences for decades. Many will testify that fear is where the magic of magic is most triggered.

However, if you want to use the website Wheres The Jump? to make sure you and your family don’t waste time on non-frightening movies in the right way, we’ve put together a list of the scariest movies on Netflix UK this Halloween. Key metrics per movie.

1. Insidious (2019)

Not only is it one of the best modern horror movies, but it’s also one of the loudest horrors ever made with 24 jump horrors throughout the movie, of which 10 terrifying jump horrors are categorized as ‘main’ horrors. eh.

Photo: Bloomhouse Productions

2. Friday the 13th (2009)

The Jason Voorhees remake is one of the loudest on Netflix.

Photo: Brendan Thorne

3. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Dubbed ‘the scariest thing’ at launch, the third edition of the Paranormal Activity franchise offers a total of 20 jump scares, 3 of which are described as major jumps.

Photo: Bloomhouse Productions

4. Scream 4 (2011)

new decade. new rules. New Ghostface. The same good old-fashioned slasher that jumps timid – 18 total.

Photo: Larry Busaka

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/scariest-horror-movies-on-netflix-the-10-best-new-horrors-film-on-netflix-uk-2022-3883042 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

