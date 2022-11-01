A rare copy of the US Constitution is up for auctionExBulletin





An image shows the first page of the first printing of the final text of the US Constitution. The rare document will be auctioned in December, Sotheby’s announced on Tuesday. Courtesy of Sotheby’s .

Only two copies of the first printing of the final text of the United States Constitution are known to be in private hands. One of them sold for a record $43.2 million last year; the second goes on the auction block next month.

The document, dubbed the “Constitution of Adrian Van Sinderen” after its longtime owner, has not been auctioned since 1894, according to Sotheby’s, which will bid in New York on December 13.

The auction house estimates the copy will sell for at least $20 million to $30 million, an amount that equates to its highest presale estimate for any historical document.

Didn’t we just have a big Constitution auction?

News of the impending sale comes a year after Goldman’s Constitution auction became a public sensation, spurred by a new emphasis on American democratic traditions and an ongoing interest in the Nicolas Cage film National Treasure.

At last November’s auction, a group launched a crowdfunding effort to buy the rare copy of the Constitution, raising more than $40 million from more than 17,000 people in hopes of putting the document on permanent public display. But they were outbid by one person: billionaire Kenneth Griffin, who founded the Citadel hedge fund.

Last year’s attempt to collectively buy Goldman’s Constitution was organized by a cryptocurrency-based group called ConstitutionDAO. After the new auction was announced on Tuesday, NPR reached out to the group via Twitter to ask if it intended to mount another campaign.

“We are investigating the matter,” the group replied.

The DAO in the candidate group’s name refers to a “devolved self-governing organization”, a term which in retrospect could also apply to the group of former British colonies in the late 1700s.

This is one of only 13 known examples in existence.

This copy of the Constitution dates from 1787, when the Continental Congress called on the former colonies to meet for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. The assembly was supposed to resolve the issues of the 1777 Articles of Confederation, but instead the delegates drafted a new guiding document.

When the final text emerged after months of work, hundreds of official copies were printed. But over the years, only a fraction of them have survived.

“Printed in an edition of approximately 500 copies by John Dunlap and David Claypoole, the official printers of the Convention, only 13 copies are now known, and of these only two copies remain in private hands,” according to Sotheby’s. Other copies are the property of governments and institutions.

“First printing copies have only appeared at auction a handful of times since they were first printed and distributed to delegates over 200 years ago, so the appearance of this copy on the market is truly a special moment,” said Selby Kiffer, Sotheby’s International Senior Specialist for Books & Manuscripts.

The document will be exposed before the sale

While many current legal and political debates focus on how to interpret the Constitution, Kiffer said, “the fact remains that it is unequivocally the most important document in the history of the United States” and one that is likely to influence democracy in the United States and abroad for years to come. come.

Before the rare copy of the US Constitution goes on sale, it will go on public display in New York from this Friday: Sotheby’s will feature Van Sinderen’s Constitution in its galleries from November 422, with a second exhibition planned from November 2019. 30 to 12 Dec.

The last time the document was seen in public was in 1987, when it was exhibited at Stanford University, according to Sotheby’s.

