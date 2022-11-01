UK manufacturing production faces deep recession as stagnation | manufacturing sector





The UK manufacturing sector was on the brink of a deep recession in October after companies suffered their worst output and sluggish new orders since the pandemic.

Factory output was particularly hard hit as new orders declined amid a decline in global demand for industrial products.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 in October, the lowest in 29 months from 48.4 in September. A number below 50 indicates that the sector is shrinking.

The component of the index that tracks domestic and export orders plummeted from 44.8 to 39.9, the lowest level since the 2009 financial crisis.

Fhaheen Khan, chief economist at the manufacturing industry lobby group Make UK, said Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt would budget in two weeks knowing that factory output would be cut and a severe recession across manufacturing is almost certain.

He said the manufacturing industry may already be in recession as demand plummets as the economy struggles to get back on track after months of political crisis.

Until recently, the willingness of consumers to spend on goods and services was the ultimate savings mound that allowed the industry to survive difficult times despite record levels of inflation.

He added that it is clear that there are limits to how long this situation can last as the recession points to further declines and the likelihood of a deep recession next year increases.

Gabriella Dickens, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Demand for industrials is likely to fall further due to inflation with real incomes above target, cuts in government support for energy bills in April and austerity. “He said. action and higher unemployment.

Turkey, China, South Korea and Germany, one of the world’s largest manufacturing hubs, reported production cuts on Tuesday.

Japanese plant owners reported activity grew at the slowest pace in 21 months in October, following a significant decline in output and overall new orders.

