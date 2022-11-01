British Interior Minister Outrages Over Remarks About Invasion of Asylum Seekers | migration news





Interior Minister Suella Braverman described the arrival of asylum seekers on Britain’s south coast as an aggression, while lawmakers across the political spectrum and members of non-governmental organizations denounced her choice of language as inflammatory and heinous.

Braverman, who is fighting to get a job after admitting to breach security rules, told Parliament on Monday that she was working to prevent an invasion of the South Coast in connection with the arrival of migrants and refugees on small boats crossing the English Channel.

Let her not pretend they are all refugees in need. The whole country knows that’s not true, she said.

Her remarks came a day after a man used a Molotov cocktail to attack an immigration processing center in the port city of Dover and immediately received widespread criticism.

Yvette Cooper, interior spokeswoman for the opposition Labor Party, said Braverman’s rhetoric on the issue had deteriorated in response to the government’s performance.

Interior ministers serious about public safety or national security would not use highly inflammatory language the day after the dangerous gasoline bomb attack on Dover’s initial processing center, she tweeted.

But that’s the point. She’s not serious about those things.

Intensifying the investigation because there is no answer. https://t.co/X9dOEbRmBq

Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) November 1, 2022

Fellow Labor politician and London mayor Sadiq Khan also criticized Bravermans’ comments.

The language is completely grotesque, divisive and inflammatory. It’s a kind of rhetoric used by the far right, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a charity, the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, has criticized the interior minister’s remarks as heinous.

Suella Braverman has called those seeking safety here the ‘invasion’ of the South Coast.

A day after the far-right Molotov attack on the Asylum Center. abominable.

We cannot continue with Braverman’s inhuman language + decision-making. She is putting her life at risk.

JCWI (@JCWI_UK) October 31, 2022

Braverman in controversy

Bravermans Department Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the boss’s comments reflected the scale of the crisis along the British coastline, but warned politicians to be wary of the language they use.

When asked by the BBC on Tuesday whether Braverman’s use of the word aggression was wrong, he said it wasn’t the expression he placed.

I think you should use your language carefully in this job, Jenrick said, but you also have to accept that millions of people in this country are naturally extremely concerned about this issue and that we shouldn’t underestimate it, Jenrick said.

Nearly 40,000 asylum seekers this year reached the UK by small boat, a record high.

Braverman, a lover of the conservative right-wing faction, is pushing for a crackdown on the number of intersections.

She said it is her dream to see refugees and asylum seekers deported from the UK to Rwanda despite strong opposition from critics and legal backlash.

Braverman was reappointed last week by the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She was accused of violating her ministerial rules by sending sensitive government documents via her personal email, six days after she resigned from the same position.

She has also been accused of failing to seek legal advice on long-term detention of migrants and refugees at another disposal center in Manston and failing to secure adequate accommodation, both of which have been denied.

Roger Gale, a fellow Conservative MP, whose center is included in the North Tannet’s southeastern constituency, said her predecessors looked for alternative accommodations, such as hotels, but stopped when she took over.

I do not accept or trust this Home Secretary, he told the UK Times Radio station. She is only really interested in playing on the right wing.

Last week, David Neal, the independent chief inspector for Borders and Immigration, described the situation at the scene in Manston, Kent as tragic.

According to reports, people were sleeping on the floor, some were unable to use their phones, and the bathroom doors could not be fully closed.

It was expected to house about 1,500 people in less than 24 hours at a time, and that number more than doubled, and an Afghan family said they had been there for 32 days.

