How to deal with rising anti-Semitism in the United States : NPR





US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Deborah Lipstadt joins NPR’s Steve Inskeep to discuss the rise of anti-Semitism in America and around the world.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

People who spread anti-Semitism have had a busy few weeks. A series of remarks from rapper Ye is only part of the story. Human Rights Watch documents the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents in Europe and elsewhere. So let’s talk about that with Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, who is the United States’ special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. Welcome to the program.

DEBORAH LIPSTADT: Thank you, Steve.

CONSERVATION: OK. Let’s talk about monitoring. What’s wrong ?

LIPSTADT: What’s wrong? Well, we are seeing an increase in, as you just said, anti-Semitism. We see it internationally. We see it nationally. What we also see is not that there were none before. Anti-Semitism is the oldest or oldest hatred, as historians sometimes say.

INSKEEP: Of course.

LIPSTADT: But we’re seeing a normalization of that, that it’s becoming OK to say certain things. And whatever – I don’t want to focus on one rapper because the issue is way bigger than that, as you just acknowledged. But it becomes OK. I just heard the story of a kid from Montclair, NJ who walked into the playground or the schoolyard. And his friends – one of his friends gave – other kids gave the Nazi salute, you know, or threw pennies on the ground because Jews are cheap and want to get every penny or say all kinds of things. So it’s both physical dangers – we just commemorated the anniversary of the Tree of Life Synagogue, where people were murdered just for going to synagogue.

INSKEEP: Yes.

LIPSTADT: It’s also the little children who learn that being Jewish is something to be – instead of being a source of joy, it’s something that can cause you bodily harm.

INSKEEP: Can I just mention your work, your mission, of course, it’s the world, it’s the rest of the world?

LIPSTADT: That’s true.

INSKEEP: But you have – you are clearly thinking of the incidents in the United States, which are getting attention around the world. Are we unfortunately, as a country, at the forefront right now?

LIPSTADT: I don’t know if we’re leading the way, but we’re definitely getting a lot of attention. But when I go overseas, I give a message that I got directly from my boss, Secretary of State Blinken, that I don’t go around the world saying, we solved it, and I wiggle my finger in your face. I’ll say, we haven’t solved it. This worries us in our country. This worries us in your country. This job – this position has existed now through four – I think three or four administrations. I had wonderful predecessors. But now we see something we haven’t seen before – the confluence of the national and the international.

It’s – in part, it’s the rise of populism. I am right. You are wrong. I am right. You are a danger to me. You must be stopped. The rise of bigotry, supremacy, militancy (ph), the rise of nationalism, sections of the population feeling like losers. And, of course, anti-Semitism has always been a conspiracy theory. It’s a bias like other biases, but it’s–one of its distinguishing features is that it says the Jews want to have you. The Jews are there to rule the world. So you look – either you start out as an anti-Semite, and you know the Jews must have spread COVID. Or you start out as a conspiracy theorist, and you look for someone who’s powerful enough, connected enough, bad enough to do that, and you end up with the Jews.

INSKEEP: Do you feel like you know how to properly combat these widespread conspiracy theories? And as you point out, it’s such a small step for some people to say, somebody’s here to get me to say, it’s a Jew who’s here to get me.

LIPSTADT: Yes. I don’t have the easy answer, Steve. If I had the easy answer, I would have put it on the website the day I took office and spent my time enjoying Washington.

LIPSTADT: (Laughs).

LIPSTADT: But I know what…

INSKEEP: You could have put it on Twitter. People would know. Keep on going. Please continue.

LIPSTADT: (Laughs) Right. But I know you have to get people to take this seriously first. There has been a failure to take anti-Semitism seriously. You know, they look at the Jews. Go on. Jews can cross, unlike people of color, who have no choice. Jews can pass. They look at the Jews, and they say, oh, they’re in a good place. They are in good shape. What should they be worried about? And people just don’t take it seriously. Jews do not present as many other victims of prejudice. I know Jewish parents who now have with their children the equivalent of what black parents have had for decades – conversation. It is a hazard.

INSKEEP: I understand exactly what you mean. Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, thank you very much.

LIPSTADT: You’re welcome. Thanks Steve.

INSKEEP: She is the United States’ special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism.

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/01/1133041108/how-to-confront-rising-antisemitism-in-the-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos