Musk’s Twitter: ‘This is exactly what a lot of us are worried about’





Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce panel on consumer protection, said she’s worried Twitter will become a platform that’s a drain of hateful and harmful content and anticipates to leave if Musk would allow it. become more of a Wild West.

The immediate anxiety comes from a fake story about the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which Musk personally tweeted over the weekend. Musk has now deleted the tweet, but the story continues to ricochet around the conservative political world.

In a broader sense, political players fear that Musks’ promises to bring Twitter’s policies closer to his own ideas about politics and society, as well as the firing of his top accountability officials, could permanently alter a platform. form on which they rely, and trust police misinformation and hate speech.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Expo in Washington. | Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Musk has left no doubt about who is running the company since he took Twitter down Thursday night. He renamed himself Chief Twit in his official biography and told the Securities and Exchange Commission that he had dissolved the board of directors and appointed himself sole director.

Musk himself acknowledged concerns about Twitter’s future directly last week when he assured advertisers that Twitter would not become hell and would be warm and welcoming to all. He also promised to set up a content moderation board that will presumably set standards for monitoring the site.

Late Saturday, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s chief security and integrity officer, tweeted that the company’s content moderation policies had not changed. Musk himself pointed to Roths’ tweet to allay concerns raised by NBA star LeBron James, following a report of a 500% increase in racial slurs on the 12 o’clock platform. after the Musks takeover.

And when a user suggested that Roth be fired, Musk tweeted this: We’ve all tweeted questionably, me more than most, but I want to make it clear that I support Yoel. My feeling is that he has great integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs.

For now, it’s unclear what the disgruntled Democrats will do. Even her detractors are still on the platform. It’s really hard to draw a line. Collectively, those in the public eye will know when it’s time to grab a store and go, Jablonowski said. Some promise to stay simply to avoid it being taken over by misinformation and trolls.

Republicans long frustrated with what they see as Twitter’s overly liberal moderation policies have launched rival platforms in recent years, including Parler, Gettr and Donald Trumps Truth Social, though none have become the kind of public square that Twitter has.

Neera Tanden, the former adviser to Hillary Clinton now White House staff secretary, tweeted from her personal account on Sunday asking for alternative platforms, prompting a handful of suggestions for social media sites outside of orbit. of Musks, with no obvious consensus and none come close. to Twitter’s user base.

Some repressions

Absent a concerted Democratic effort, there have been a few apparent gunshots at Musk.

With just eight days to go until the midterm elections, Musk is probably not a priority for most lawmakers, especially Democrats campaigning to avoid losing control of both houses of Congress.

But on Monday morning, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted that he demanded an investigation into Musks’ investors on Twitter, specifically Saudi Arabia’s involvement. Although his request appears to be based on a Bloomberg report that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States was reviewing the deal, that report was a week old and his tweet came first thing in the morning on Monday after the weekend from Musks Pelosi tweeter. (Murphy’s office declined to comment on the timing of the letter.)

Regulators in Europe also took note of potential changes to Musk-era Twitter and warned the company that it must comply with EU content moderation rules, and Musk reportedly addressed their concerns.

Advocacy groups have continued to sound the alarm over what they see as Musk’s indifference to the consequences of what he puts on the platform. Bridget Todd, director of communications for gender equity group UltraViolet, took Musk’s weekend tweet as very serious. I think it was beyond the point of it being a business story about acquiring a company, it has very real global implications that we saw on January 6th, that we saw during of the attack on Pelosi.

Yael Eisenstat, vice president of the Anti-Defamation Leagues Center for Technology and Society, also sounded the alarm, but said it was unclear where the defenders would go instead of Twitter. The reality is that there isn’t an incredibly competitive landscape yet, Eisenstat said.

Brendan Bordelon and Mohar Chatterjee contributed to this report.

