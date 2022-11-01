DISCLOSURE: The majority of Albanian asylum seekers on UK visas are trafficked women.





According to data obtained by the Independent, the majority of Albanian asylum seekers granted leave to remain in the UK over the past year were trafficked women.

According to an analysis by the Oxford Migration Observatory, at the end of June 2022, 86% of Albanians who received a positive decision on their asylum applications were women. protective clothing.

The analysis also shows that more than half (55%) of adult Albanian asylum seekers succeeded at the initial decision stage. By the end of June 2022, the acceptance rate of asylum applications in Albania was higher in both Ireland and Italy, with initial decision acceptance rates of 88% and 59% respectively, compared to 55% in the UK. France received a similar number of asylum applications to the UK, and both countries processed about 7,700 Albanian asylum seekers, including major applicants and their families.

The new figures come a day after Interior Minister Suella Braverman told MPs that Albanians are abusing modern slavery laws and are not welcome and should not be expected to stay.

At a hearing with the Interior Selection Committee last week, small boat commander Dan OMahoney explained that small boats from Albania have grown exponentially and that this year more than 12,000 people have arrived, including 10,000 single men.

He said he was not interested in pursuing many game systems and asylum applications. OMahoney added that they disappear, work illegally and cause very detrimental crimes in the UK and others need our help.

Dr. Peter William Walsh, senior research fellow at Oxford Migration Observatory, said the policy was not the main reason for the increase in asylum applications in Albania or the high acceptance rate of female asylum seekers in Albania.

“Obviously the number of Albanians arriving by small boats has increased, but it is important to remember that there is a mixed flow of people in this group. Some Albanians traveling by small boats are at serious risk and need protection. Under the asylum system, there are people who smuggle in to work in the informal economy.

So far this year, about 40,000 people have come to the UK via the English Channel.

Dr. Walsh added: “It is generally claimed that most Albanians do not have legal asylum applications, but recent statistics do not support this view. In the first half of 2022, 55% of Albanians’ adult asylum applications were successful. In particular, according to the most recent data Nearly 90% of Albanian women’s claims have been granted by the UK government, in part because of the UK government’s commitment to protecting women victims of human trafficking.”

Immigration lawyer Colin Yeo said the increase was due to a rise in visa issuance rates as the UK government’s guidelines changed.

“As the Ministry of Home Affairs admits in its official national intelligence report and asylum permits for Albanian women, there are clearly real and serious problems with trafficking gangs in Albania.

The reality is that the Albanian authorities cannot protect all their citizens from these crimes.”

Enver Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of the Refugee Council, said: It is important not to assume that this is not a valid argument, since states do not conflict. In fact, according to the latest statistics, the majority are approved. It is important to emphasize that human trafficking is a serious problem and the reasons for applying for asylum can be complex.

“No one who has been found to be at risk of being persecuted or seriously harmed in their home country will be returning there,” an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

All asylum applications made in the UK are carefully considered on their individual merits, based on the background of relevant case law and up-to-date national information. An applicant’s nationality cannot be used to predict the success or failure of a claim.

