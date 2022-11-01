2022/23 Olympic World Class Program Cohort Announced





A group of 66 athletes have been nominated for membership in the 2022/23 British Athletics Olympic World Class Program (WCP).

The Olympic WCP is a British Sports National Lottery initiative that supports the delivery of success at designated milestone goals such as the Outdoor Track World and European Championships, the 2023 Budapest Olympic Games and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The WCP is divided into several levels that reflect the actual and potential performance level of the athlete: Podium, Podium Potential, Relay and Confirmation. Athletes are nominated by the WCP to achieve the goal of British Athletics to win medals at the 2024 and/or 2028 Olympic Games. UKA is committed to the principle that winning is always achieved honestly and in line with the UK Sport’s ambition to keep winning and winning well.

Therefore, the UKA must ensure that all athletes nominated for the WCP have realistic potential and demonstrable performance and ability to make the necessary progress to win a medal at at least one of the following two Olympic Games:

Nominations for WCP membership under previous years are subject to UK Sports ratification and a signed Athlete Agreement between the Athlete and the UKA.

Stephen Maguire, Technical Director, UK Athletics, said: “We work with athletes and coaches and can add value to enhance where the World Class Program can adequately support them and the potential we look forward to. Looking forward to seeing the parts that are in Budapest, Paris and beyond.

With the success of the Futures program, we are witnessing the emergence of a tremendous amount of young talent through the system, and the standards continue to rise as these players evolve and propel.

By bringing young talent to this program and joining experienced players who have or are building their skills on the international stage, we will strive to build on momentum and success in the 2022 season as we move forward globally. Heading to next year’s Athletics Championships in Budapest, the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles in 2028.

We would like to thank UK Sport and National Lottery for their continued investment in the Wed World Class Programme. Their support is essential to helping our athletes do their best for their biggest competition.

2022/23 British Athletics Olympic World Class Program Athletes:

Olympic Podium (15):

Dina Asher Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Alex Bell (Andrew Henderson, Fuzzy & Bramley)

Holly Bradshaw (Scott Simpson, Blackburn)

Keely Hodgkinson (Trevor Painter, Lee)

Matthew Hudson-Smith (Gary Evans, Birchfield)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Aston Moore, Liverpool)

Josh Kerr (Danny Mackie, Edinburgh)

Nick Miller (Tore Gustafsson, Border)

Laura Muir (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)

Daryl Nayta (Marco Airal, Cambridge Harriers)

Andrew Posey (Stratford upon Avon)

Gemma Ricky (Andy Young, Kilbachan)

Jazmin Sawyers (Aston Moore at Stoke)

Cindy Sember (Chris Johnson, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Jake Wightman (Jeff Wightman, Edinburgh)

Olympic Podium Potential (23):

Lizzie Bird (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnett)

Emily Boswick (Alex Stewart, Wigan and District)

Taylor Campbell (John Pearson, Windsor Slough Eton, Hounslow)

Molly Cordree (Stuart Cordree, Thames Valley)

Harry Coppell (Kate Rooney, Wigan and District)

Oliver Dustin (Grame Mason, Border)

Niamh Emerson (Ashley Bryant, Newham, Essex Beagles)

Tom Gale (Dennis Doyle, Tim Bass)

Elliott Giles (John Vick, Birchfield)

Jake Hayward (Mark Roland, Cardiff)

Jesse Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

Morgan Lake (Robby Grabaz, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow)

Scott Lincoln (Paul Wilson, York City)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuthol, Dundee Hawkhill)

Sophie McKenna (Paul Wilson, Great Yarmouth)

Naomi Metzger (Aston Moore, Trafford)

Lawrence Okoye (Zane Duquemin, Croydon)

Amy Pratt (Vicente Modahl, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Charlotte Purdue (Nick Vido, Aldershot Panham and District)

Daniel Loden (Jon Bigg, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Mark Scott (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond, Jetland)

Katie Snowden (Stephen Haas, Hern Hill)

Callum Wilkinson (Rob Heffernan, Enfield, Haringay)

Olympic Relay (17):

Kristal Awuah (Gary Evans, Herne Hill)

Joey Clark (Ryan Oswald, Thames Valley)

Emily Diamond (Jared Deacon, Bristol & West)

Beth Dovin (Edinburgh, Leon Baptiste)

Jonah Epoloko (Clarence Callender, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Adam Jemily (Marco Airale, Blackheath, Bromley)

Janelle Hughes (Glenn Mills, Shaftesbury Barnett)

Richard Kilty (Leon Baptiste, Gateshead)

Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Ryan Preccleton, Sutton & District)

Netanel Mitchell-Blake (Ryan Preccleton, Newham, Essex Beagles)

Ashleigh Nelson (Stoke City, Leon Baptiste)

Laviai Nielsen (Philip Unfried, Enfield, Haringay)

Victoria Ofuruogu (Christine Ohuruogu, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Asha Philippe (Amy Deem, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Maybe Pippi (Marco Airale, Enfield, Haringay)

Jodie Williams (Stuart McMillan, Hertz Phoenix)

Nicole Yeargin (Boogie Johnson, Pitt Leevi)

Olympic confirmed class (11):

Jeremiah Azu (Marco Airale, Cardiff)

Eli Baker (John Big, Shaftesbury Barnett)

Max Bergin (Ian Bergin, Halifax Harriers)

Pierce Copeland (Bob Smith, Pontifrid)

Charlie Dobson (Benke Blomkvist, Colchester)

Alex Haydock-Wilson (Benke Blomkvist, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Holly Mills (Laura Turner-Allen, Andover)

Jade ODowda (John Lane, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Ben Pattison (Dave Reagan, Basingstoke, Mid Hands)

Tommy Ramdan (Michael Apilaka, Bexley)

Matthew Stoneier (Chris and Sonia McGeorge, Invicta East Kent)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.britishathletics.org.uk/news-and-features/2022-23-olympic-world-class-programme-cohort-announced/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos