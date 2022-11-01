What history tells us about the evolution of home racing





Historical analysis cannot tell us what will happen next, but it can provide a rough baseline for our expectations. A week away from voting, the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be in line with most midterm elections conducted two years after the incumbent president’s first national victory, and the results look likely to fall within the bounds established over the past four decades.

During this period, there have been four mid-term reviews conducted under normal circumstances and two in contexts shaped by extraordinary but transitory factors. Let’s start by looking at the four normal midterm competitions.

TABLE ONE Year President Approval of Jobs # Seats Lost Congressional Vote Share (%) Loss (%) 1982 Reagan 42 26 43.4 -4.4 1994 Clinton 41 54 44.7 -5.4 2010 Obama 45 63 44, 9 -8.3 2018 Trump 41 42 44.8 -4.3 Average 42 46 44.2 -5.6

Note: (#: 7th quarter average)

This table shows extraordinary similarities. Regardless of the margin of victory with which they scored their general election victories, all four presidents experienced significant declines in their job approval until the mid-1940s as they approached their first mid-terms. Their parties saw their share of the Congressional vote drop to around 44%, all suffered large seat losses, and the largest losses correlated with the largest declines in Congressional vote share.

There have also been two unusual midterms in the past four decades, both conducted in the shadow of war.

TABLE TWO Year President Approval of Positions # Seat Change Share of Congressional Vote (%) Change (%) 1990 GHW Bush 69 -8 44.3 -1.3 2002 GW Bush 67 +8 50 +2.4

Note: (#: 7th quarter average)

The 1990 Gulf War gave George HW Bush a huge but short-lived boost in the approval of his work. The 9/11 terrorist attacks did the same for his son, and their popularity helped them avoid the losses that presidents usually suffer in their first midterm elections. It’s hard to find more compelling evidence of the impact of the presidential endorsement of jobs on the midterm elections.

By the standards of the last four decades, the midterms of 2022 seem quite normal. President Bidens’ Q7 job approval averaged 42%, and Democrats’ share of the popular vote stands at 45.1%, down 5.7% from 2020. All things being equal, Democrats would be on track to suffer a loss of more than 40 House seats.

But two things distinguish the current midterms from those that preceded them. First, even as Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 4% in 2020, Democrats lost 13 House seats, the worst performance by a first presidential winning party since John F. Kennedy in 1960. Republicans of the House are starting from a historically high base for the minority party and may have already made some of the gains that otherwise would have occurred this year.

Second, the redistricting of Congress following the 2020 census left perhaps the lowest number of swing seats where winners won by 5 points or less of the popular vote. After the 2000 census, there were 124 swing seats in 2002; after the 2010 census, 99. Today, barely 30 of those seats survive.

Certainly, if there is a higher than average swing in the National Congress vote, up to 25 additional seats would be at stake, some of which will be won by 10 or even 15 point margins in 2020. Although the evidence of such a swing is hard to find, it cannot be ruled out. If currently undecided voters shift en masse to the Republican column in the final week of the campaign, a GOP gain of 40 or more seats will likely materialize. But if public sentiment on Election Day remains where it is now, a Republican gain of 25 to 30 seats is the most likely outcome.

