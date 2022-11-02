It’s starting to become clear what tax increases will be announced in two weeks and most Britons could be hit | UK News





Ed Conway, Economics and Data Editor

This is the end of one era and the beginning of another. This is one of the most important watersheds in recent economic history.

This afternoon marks the transition from the era of quantitative easing (QE) to the era of quantitative austerity (QT). After spending the last decade and buying some government debt in an effort to keep the original economy, the Bank of England begins the process of selling that debt.

You may not notice this for the same reasons you may not have noticed an asset purchase in the first place. QE was one of the most notable economic events in history.

The bank eventually bought nearly £1 trillion of government debt. All of this was financed by the creation of money, i.e. printing them electronically. It meant massive amounts of cash pouring into the UK economy, but the shock was not felt at once as it happened quietly through the Treasury market, with banks slowly buying up so-called gilt-framed securities in bulk. But more slowly and indirectly.

The continued rise in asset prices since the financial crisis was partly due to the flood of funds flowing into QE and capital markets. The widening gap between the rich and the poor during this period was partly due to quantitative easing. Bubbles have been created in various sectors, in part thanks to quantitative easing (not only the Bank of England, but also the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others). , technology and risky businesses. Quantitative easing (QE) was far from the only dynamic that caused these skewed results, but it was definitely part of the story.

However, in the same vein, the 2008 recession did not turn into a recession thanks to quantitative easing. It was partly thanks to QE that unemployment did not peak in the 90s or 80s, let alone the 1930s. Central bankers and most policy makers argue that all these distortions are necessary to sustain everything else.

But this afternoon, the Bank of England is starting to gradually sell off a pile of government debt, now worth around $837 billion. This is a bit controversial. After all, you may have missed the fact that government debt, the very market at the heart of this story, has recently faced a serious crisis. The fact that the bank is trying to sell more debt caused some embarrassment.

However, the amount is relatively small. Whenever the government goes to market to sell some of its debt, it tends to sell about $2 billion (sometimes more) at a time. In contrast, Bank will be selling $750 million per week over the next several weeks.

Nevertheless, this is yet another evidence of a shift in the monetary cycle. Not only do banks raise interest rates; It’s adding, not subtracting, the sum of money surrounding the economy. The era of easy money was already over. The era of quantitative easing is now over. At least until the next crisis

