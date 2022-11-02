Mana Shim at the head of the task force





Mana Shim, a former National Women’s Soccer League player and U.S. Under-23 national team player, will chair the U.S. Soccer Federation’s task force to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that has been proven systems in sport.

The USSF created a Participant Safety Task Force following a report released Oct. 3 by former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

“There is still so much to do to change the culture of football in this country,” Shim said in a statement on Monday. “I believe we have an opportunity right now to protect players and set a new standard for all sports. We have no time to waste.”

Five of the 10 NWSL coaches in 2021 have been fired or resigned over allegations of misconduct, and NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird has resigned.

“Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture of women’s football, starting with the youth leagues, which normalizes verbally abusive practices and blurs the lines between coaches and players,” Yates wrote.

“For too long, leaders across the football ecosystem — including at US Soccer — have failed to take responsibility for protecting players,” Shim said.

“I believe in the ability to change. As leader of the task force, I am committed to ensuring that not only are Yates’ recommendations implemented, but that we push beyond them. We need to find the root causes of systemic failures in our sport and taking action at all levels – from youth play to professional play.”

I have a new job: I will be working at US Soccer as chair of its new participant safety task force. We still have so much work to do! LFG.

Here is my full statement: pic.twitter.com/wtj2BrMr8f

Mana Shim (@meleanashim) October 31, 2022

Shim, 31, was a midfielder for the Portland Thorns (2013-17) and Houston Dash (2018-19) and also played for Japan’s Iga Kunoichi in 2015 and Sweden’s Vaxjo in 2017. She made four appearances for the USA U23 team in 2012. .

Yates recommended disclosure of dismissal and discipline by teams at the USSF and NWSL, a database of complaints and findings, a public list of discipline, the elimination of nondisclosure agreements, and of non-disparagement and the annual recertification of coaches and certification of the accuracy of the background. information.

Five of the 10 NWSL coaches in 2021 have been fired or resigned over allegations of misconduct, and NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird has resigned. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

She also recommended the selection of licensed coaches, limited waivers from licensing requirements for NWSL coaches, revocation of licenses for disciplined persons, adoption by the NWSL of an investigation protocol approved by the USSF, a requirement for NWSL owners, staff and players to participate in investigative interviews and produce relevant documents. and a mandate from the NWSL for annual training of players and coaches on policies involving verbal and emotional abuse, sexual misconduct, harassment and retaliation.

She also said a coach should not serve as a general manager and should not have sole authority over trades, housing and medical decisions, and that the USSF, NWSL and teams establish a manager of player safety who will file quarterly reports.

She said the USSF should consider increasing the capital requirements of the NWSL and should institute an annual review of team culture and coaching practices and penalize leagues that do not meet standards. She said the USSF should require the NWSL to conduct and review annual player surveys that include questions about coach conduct.

“The Participant Safety Task Force will bring together football leaders at all levels across the country to coordinate efforts to implement the recommendations of the Yates report and provide increased clarity on policies and procedures related to driving,” Shim said.

US Soccer commissioned the investigation by Yates and law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Shim came forward in 2021 with allegations of sexual harassment and coercion dating back a decade involving the former coach Paul Riley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-nwsl/story/4787310/abuse-in-us-soccer-ex-player-mana-shim-to-head-task-force The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos