US job vacancies jump in September | Business and Economy News





The unexpected increase in job creation is fueling expectations that the US Fed will continue to raise rates to further calm inflation.

In September, job creations in the United States increased, suggesting that labor demand remained strong, which could temper financial market expectations that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce its aggressive rate hike. of interest in December.

With approximately 1.9 job creations for each unemployed person at the end of September, wage growth could remain high. But the Fed’s fight against inflation received a major boost from an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday showing commodity prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October. .

The latest jobs data, which preceded a broader jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, is disappointing for investors looking for signs inflation is easing and the Fed may be considering tempering. its interest rate hikes.

That’s really fueling the expectation that the Fed needs to hike more, said Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management. The labor market is still too tight for the Fed.

The U.S. central bank is set to deliver another 0.75% rate hike on Wednesday as it struggles to cool labor demand and the broader economy to bring inflation back to its 2% target. .

Wall Street fears the central bank may be too aggressive in slowing the economy, running the risk that it could trigger a recession.

The good news of more job openings for everyone will be bad news for everyone if Fed officials are convinced they need to push interest rates even higher and further faster than before, said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, a financial markets research firm in New York. . It’s a puzzle where you have to wonder if 10 million jobs can prevent a recession from coming.

Job postings, a measure of labor demand, rose by 437,000 and brought the total number of job postings to 10.7 million on the last day of September, the department said. US Labor Office in its monthly Job Openings and Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. August’s data has been revised up to show 10.3 million job openings instead of 10.1 million, as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 10 million vacancies. There were 215,000 more vacancies in the accommodation and food service industries. Job vacancies in health care and social assistance rose by 115,000, while the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector reported an additional 111,000 unfilled jobs.

But job openings fell by 104,000 in wholesale trade. There were 83,000 fewer vacancies in the finance and insurance sector. The job creation rate rose to 6.5% from 6.3% in August. Hiring fell to 6.1 million from 6.3 million in August.

Hiring fell by 57,000 in the durable goods manufacturing industry and by 40,000 in public and local administration education.

Workers continue to quit

About 4.1 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs, down from 4.2 million in August. The quit rate, seen by policymakers and economists as a measure of confidence in the labor market, remained unchanged at 2.7%.

Layoffs fell to 1.3 million from 1.5 million. Financial markets bet that the Fed would switch to a half-point rate hike at the December meeting.

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in March to the current range of 3% to 3.25%, the fastest pace of policy tightening in a generation or more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/11/1/us-job-openings-jump-in-september The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos