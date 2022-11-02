U.S. federal agents fired pepper ball projectiles at Venezuelan protesters near El Paso after a Border Patrol agent was injured, officials say





Federal agents fired pepper balls at protesting Venezuelan migrants along the Rio Grande River international border near downtown El Paso, Texas on Monday after an agent was injured, according to the US customs and border protection.

The agency released a statement on the incident after an El Paso Times report included a 15-second video clip showing what appeared to be Border Patrol agents on the banks of the Rio Grande using projectiles to pushing a crowd some of whom were holding a Venezuelan flag. back to Mexico.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. local time (1:20 p.m. ET) when CBP said a group of Venezuelan nationals attempted to illegally enter the United States while protesting along the river.

One of the protesters assaulted an officer with a flagpole. A second subject threw a stone causing injury to an officer, at which point officers responded by initiating crowd control measures, the CBP statement said, adding that the crowd control measures included the authorized launch system. less lethal force pepper balls.

The crowd then dispersed and returned to Mexico. The Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Accountability will review the incident, the statement said.

The actions near the border come amid growing tension on the US-Mexico border following the Biden administrations’ new deal with Mexican officials that subjects Venezuelans to the Trump-era public health authority known as the name Title 42, which allows authorities to deport migrants to Mexico after they are apprehended at the border.

Authorities say the number of Venezuelans attempting to cross the border has increased dramatically, nearly quadrupling in the past year. This is due, in part, to poor economic conditions, food shortages and limited access to health care in Venezuela. More than 7 million Venezuelans now live as refugees or migrants outside their country, matching Ukraine in the number of displaced people and surpassing Syria, according to the United Nations.

In the United States, some Venezuelan migrants were separated from a family member while already living in the United States and began protesting along the border.

Nonprofits working in the El Paso area told CNN that hundreds of Venezuelan nationals were camping on the Mexican banks of the Rio Grande and staying in shelters in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the other side of the border with El Paso.

The American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement condemning the use of projectiles on migrants, calling the incident very alarming.

This is the latest in a long line of CBP abuses, the ACLU tweeted. The failed attempts of our governments to prevent people from seeking protection in the United States have resulted in death and suffering. The Biden administration must restore a humane asylum process.

The Texas Civil Rights Project also released a statement saying the organization is appalled and disgusted by the images.

People with the incredible courage to seek a better life deserve to be welcomed with dignity, the group tweeted. @CBP and @DHSgov should deliver humanitarian solutions that meet people with dignity and respect, rather than bullets aimed at their backs.

