Interior Minister Suela Braverman described the invasion of a small boat in the English Channel yesterday (31 October). She has also been heavily criticized for her repeated security breaches and her department responsible for asylum-seekers’ quarters. However, immigration statistics collected by the Oxford University Migration Observatory show that the so-called invasion of Britain’s southern coastline is largely imaginary.

Data shows that in 2021 there were 8 asylum seekers for every 10,000 people living in the UK. This is less than half of the total applications made in France and Germany, respectively, last year, and Cyprus, according to statistics, received the most asylum applications.

Bravermans’ comments came a day after a 66-year-old man threw a gasoline bomb at the Border Guard immigration center in Dover. This comes after reports last week of stabbing a man believed to be an asylum seeker in West London. A 15-year-old boy was later arrested on charges of attempted murder.

The charity has denounced the Interior Minister’s words for fears that politicians’ use of such language could bolster far-right groups to carry out violent attacks on asylum seekers in the UK. Refugees are escaping conflict, knowing what it feels like to be invaded. Aid group Care4Calais said on Twitter that it’s fortunate that a lot of people aren’t. There is no excuse for implying that they are committing an act of war when they are fleeing.

