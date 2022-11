MAFS UK’s Matt appears to confirm romance with fellow cast members.

UK’s Matt Murray, who got married at First Sight, has confirmed that he’s in love with a fellow contestant after previously denying that the two were a couple.

Matt, who appeared on this year’s show, was pictured cozying up with MAFS graduate Marilyse Corrigan in her Instagram story. Marilyse captioned her photo ‘Happy’, and Matt shared the post on her Instagram story.

The two previously denied dating after they went on vacation to Turkey together last month, and issued a statement saying that they were just close friends.

A spokesperson for Marilyse said in a statement that Marilyse “with her son, we are celebrating a year since donating his kidney to save his father’s life.” He said he was taking his time. reality TV show.

“Marilyse knows all too well how the public reaction can affect the mental health of men on the show when she sees how it affected Frankie.”

“She’s just a friend who supports him while the other friends on the show are filming their Christmas reunion.”

On the show, Matt was initially paired with Gemma Rose, but he and co-star Whitney Hughes were controversial and decided to drop their original pair and continue their experience as a new couple.

Matt and Whitney broke up after the show, and Matt issued a statement that they remained “friends.”

Marriage Married in the UK airs on E4 UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

