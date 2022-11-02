US tech companies in China may soon be forced to choose a flag





There are new signs of disagreement between the United States and China, particularly around flashpoints such as Taiwan and China’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the continuation of wider economic and geopolitical competition.

As China continues to seek to play a bigger role in the world, an economic conflict between the two global superpowers is becoming more likely. This inevitable conflict has broad implications for American businesses, especially those in the tech industry that provide critical support to the US military.

Take the latest example: a major US technology company was forced to withdraw part of its commercial presence in China. Recently, Apple announced that it had suspended plans to use computer chips from the country’s Yangtze Memory Technology Co. in future products.

The move follows restrictions imposed by the Biden administration on U.S. participation in China’s semiconductor industry. As a result, many other major US tech companies are also moving production out of the country and pulling investment and products from its market.

This seems like a sensible response to changing circumstances.

Apple and others increasingly understand that American tech companies are going to be forced to choose a flag. Although companies won’t admit it, doing business in China is no longer a good idea. China has been known to take the technology and use it to remove content harmful to the Chinese government, such as censoring photos of Tank Man (which were briefly deleted on Microsoft’s Bing search engine) or deleting comments in line criticizing its leaders.

As the country moves closer to authoritarianism, free technology and free censorship become further and further away.

Despite the common-sense notion that tech companies should stay away from countries that won’t let them operate their systems and platforms freely, many US tech companies are still heading in the opposite direction. Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and IBM have expanded into China, which now accounts for a significant portion of their annual revenue.

And despite blatant censorship and challenges to their own autonomy, all seem ready and willing to forge close ties with the Chinese government in a bid to remain financially prosperous in the country. This trade trend presents increasing risks to US consumers and our key government agencies.

US companies strengthen ties with China

This is particularly problematic as the US military relies on these technology companies for its own operational capabilities. Whether it’s Amazon providing cloud services to the intelligence community, Apple developing wearables for the military, or the Pentagon awarding Microsoft the $10 billion JEDI cloud computing project (which it eventually canceled in 2021), U.S. tech companies are deeply embedded in the national security enterprise.

Yet, as hostages to the massive revenue generated in China, it will be difficult for them to choose a side when the economic conflict escalates – and potentially catastrophic for national security if they choose recklessly.

The depth of tech companies’ reliance on China is quite striking. Amazon, for example, has maintained a close relationship with the Chinese government, including partnering with the country’s propaganda arm and adjusting its operations to align with China’s strategic priorities. Other companies, including Facebook, IBM, and Microsoft, have 10% of their collective AI research labs housed in China, and those investments are growing.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the development of four data centers in the country, bringing the company’s total number of facilities in China to nine. Microsoft Research Asia Center in China has been called the birthplace of Chinese AI and has been instrumental in the growth and development of Dahua and Megvii. Both companies have been linked to the surveillance and oppression of ethnic and religious minorities in China

And, less than a month ago, Microsoft celebrated both its 30th anniversary and its expansion into China. At the same time as this celebration was happening, it was announced that Chinese state-sponsored hackers had attacked Microsoft Exchange, putting nearly 30,000 American businesses and governments at risk.

The question now becomes, what should we expect in the future? If, as suggested, every tech company will soon have to choose a flag, how can they reduce their reliance on China in a way that protects US national security? Should the US government take even more aggressive action to protect its own security interests?

The trend line is clear – soon the dissonance of dual loyalties will force a choice. Amazon, Microsoft and the others will no longer be able to operate and develop their businesses in the two countries without consequences.

Economic conflict between the United States and China seems inevitable. We can hope and expect American tech companies to stand on the right side of history and support the country where they have been able to thrive and grow. Certainly, China represents a huge market, with exponential growth potential. But America’s tech companies can’t have their cake and eat it too.

They can choose Chinese growth, or ultimately they can choose to foster and grow their operations in the United States. The choice they make will, in many ways, determine our technological future and the fate of our national security.

Paul Rosenzweig is the founder of Red Branch Consulting, a homeland security and cybersecurity consulting firm. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy in the Department of Homeland Security.

Have an opinion?

This article is an Op-Ed and the opinions expressed are those of the author. If you would like to respond or would like to submit your own editorial, please email Cary OReilly, C4ISRNET Senior Editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/it-networks/2022/11/01/us-tech-companies-in-china-may-soon-be-forced-to-choose-a-flag/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos