



The UK government has been criticized for sending a strong negative signal ahead of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt for failing to pay the promised $300 million ($260 million) in climate finance payments.

Britain has already caused chaos among developing countries hardest hit by the climate crisis after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Downing Street that it would not attend Cop27 because it would focus on domestic affairs.

The UK currently holds the position of Chief of Police, which will be transferred to Egypt in November.

The UK missed the September deadline to provide $288 million to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which is dedicated to helping developing countries adapt and mitigate climate impacts, Politico reported.

The $20.6 million the UK has promised separately for the adaptation fund has not yet been paid.

Both funds support projects in developing countries that are suffering the most from the least-caused climate crisis.

At the GCF board meeting in South Korea last month, developing countries expressed concern about the impact of Britain’s failure to keep its promises, according to observers. The three projects approved by the fund will be put on hold due to lower-than-expected donations from donors, according to a board note from the October meeting.

Clare Shakya, head of the climate change group at the International Institute for Environment and Development, said the failure to implement is very premature.

This is the context when Cop26 was all about rebuilding trust. The UK is working with all other countries to increase its climate and adaptation funds.

And now, even before Cop27, the engineers in the trust-building movement are breaking their promises. “It’s a strong negative signal that developing countries shouldn’t trust rich countries,” she said.

Shakya predicted absolute chaos in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheik, where the summit will take place on November 6-18.

Everyone will want to strengthen strong statements and accountability to help wealthy nations deliver on their promises.

At the GCF meeting in October, Erika Lennon, representing civil society organizations in developed countries, said: Developing countries urgently need these funds. We’ve seen the impact on climate around the world.

Lennon, senior attorney at the Center for International Environment Law, said he was very concerned that three projects had to be put on hold due to a lack of cash.

The funding proposal has already gone through a long development process. It has been identified as urgent and beneficial for one or several countries in terms of prioritizing mitigation or adaptation to climate change. Many countries have expressed concern about this.

The annual UN Climate Summit is designed to help governments agree on measures to limit global temperature rise. The Egypt Conference will focus on three key areas: reducing emissions, helping countries prepare for and coping with climate disruption, and securing technical assistance to developing countries.

Last week, the UK’s humanitarian representative questioned where the $100 billion a year ($87 billion) promised to combat the effects of global warming on poor countries went, and called for greater transparency on climate finance.

The truth of the matter is that we are struggling to understand where the climate funds promised ten years ago are. where are you? Who’s holding it and who doesn’t deliver it to places like Somalia? said Griffith.

The UK has cut its foreign aid budget from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5%. According to a report last weekend, a significant portion of aid budgets to poor countries are being used within the UK, mostly to take in Ukrainian refugees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on its climate finance commitments, but is expected to update the payment schedule to the GCF board soon.

