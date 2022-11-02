USA women’s gymnastics team wins record world championship





Results of the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here)

FINALEWomen’s TeamGold: USA 166.564Silver: Great Britain 163.363Bronze: Canada 160.5634. Brazil – 159.6615. Italy 159.4636. China 157.5297. Japan 156.9648. France 155,863

QUALIFICATIONWomen’s team (the first eight make the team final on Tuesday)1. United States 167.2632. Great Britain 164.5953. Brazil 163.5634. Italy 162.7985. Japan 164.5646. China 162.0647. France 161.4288. Canada 159,661

Women’s all-around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday the final)1. Rebecca Andrade (BRA) 57.3322. Shilese Jones (USA) 55.766 3. Jade Carey (USA) 55.132 4. Martina Maggio (ITA) 54.8005. Jessica Gadrova (GBR) 54.5996. Or Yushan (CHN) 54.4667. Alice DAmato (ITA) 54.3668. Shoko Miyata (JPN) 54.1669. Naomi Visser (NED) 54.16510. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) 54.13311. Ellie Black (CAN) 54.13112. Jordan Chiles (USA) 53.998 (unable to qualify for the final due to the 2 per country rule)12. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) 53.86513. Alice Kinsella (GBR) 53.79814. Ondine Achampong (GBR) 53.598 (cannot qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)14. Georgia Godwin (AUS) 52.86615. Tang Xijing (CHN) 52.86516. Carolann Heduit (FRA) 52.69817. Chiharu Yamada (JPN) 52.46518. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) 52.43219. Tisha Volleman (NED) 52.33320. Aline Friess (FRA) 52.265 (cannot qualify for the final due to the rule of 2 per country)20. Ana Barbosu (ROU) 52.23321. Laura Casabuena (ESP) 52.03222. Lee Yunseo (KOR) 51.83323. Manila Esposito (ITA) 51.798 (unable to qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)23. Eythora Throsdottir (NED) 51.765 (cannot qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)23. Romi Brown (Australia) 51.73124. Maisa Kuusikko (FIN) 51.231

Uneven bars (first eight, max. two per country, finish on Saturday)1 Luo Rui (CHN) Nina Derwael (BEL) Rebecca Andrade (BRA) 14.6664. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) 14.6005. Shilese Jones (USA) 14.5666. Sanna Veerman (NED) 14.5337. Naomi Visser (BAS) 14.4008. Elizabeth Seitz (Germany) 14,400

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make the final on Saturday)1. Jade Carey (USA) 14.483 2. Jordan Chiles (USA) 14.3163. Coline Devillard (FRA) 14.2994. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) 14.2495. Jessica Gadrova (GBR) 14.2006. Ellie Black (CAN) 13.7497. Shoko Miyata (JPN) 13.6668. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) 13.499

Balance beam (the first eight, max. two per country, make Sunday the final)1. Or Yushan (CHN) 13.9002. Skye Blakely (USA) 13.7333. Shoko Miyata (JPN) 13.7004. Marine Boyer (FRA) 13.6665. Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) 13.6006. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) 13.5337. Ayaka Sagacuhi (JPN) 13.466 (cannot qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)7. Rebecca Andrade (BRA) 13.4008. Ellie Black (CAN) 13.266

Floor exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday the final)1. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) 14.2002. Rebecca Andrade (BRA) 14.2003. Jessica Gadrova (GBR) 14.1004. Jordan Chiles (USA) 14.100 5. Jade Carey (USA) 14.0666. Shilese Jones (USA) 13.800 (cannot qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)6. Naomi Visser (NED) 13.6667. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) 13.6008. Alice DAmato (ITA) 13,600

Men’s team (the first eight make the team final on Wednesday)1. Japan 260.6952. Great Britain 252.7933. United States 252.2954. China 249.9295. Italy 247.6616. Spain 245.5947. Brazil 245.3948. South Korea 244,093

Men’s all-around (top 24, max. two per country, make Friday’s final)1. Tanigawa Water (JPN) 84.7312. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) 84.6653. Charles Yulo (PHI) Joe Fraser (GBR) 83.9645. Zhang Boheng (CHN) Asher Hong (USA) 83.2997. Joel Silver (ESP) 82.7998. Brody Malone (USA) 82.6319. Casimir Schmidt (NOW) 82.56510. Caio Souza (BRA) Jake Jarman (GBR) 82.36512. Diago Soares (BRA) Ryu Sung Hyun (KOR) Adem Acyle (TUR) 81.76415. Illia Kovtun (UKR) Yumin Abbadini (ITA) 81.53217. Tang Chia-Hung (TPE) Luc Dauser (GER) 80.43119. Sofus Heggemsnes (NOR) 80.09920. Christian Balazs (TIME) Jossimar Bald (COL) 79.89822. Luc Van Den Keybus (BEL) Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) Lorenzo Casali (ITA) 79.7

Floor exercise (the first eight, max. two per country, make Saturday the final)1. Charles Yulo (PHI) Ryōsuke Doi (JPN) 14.7663. Milad Karimi (KAZ) Giarni Regini-Moran (GBR) is 14.5335. Zhang Boheng (CHN) 14.5006. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) 14.4667. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) 14.4668. Nicola Bartolini (ITA) 14,433

Pommel horse (top eight, max two per country, make final on Saturday)1. Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) 15.2332. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) 15.233 3. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) 15.0334. Loran De Munck (NED) 14.8335. Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) 14.7006. Ryōsuke Doi (JPN) 14.4667. Filip Ude (CRO) 14.4008. Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) 14.366

Still Rings (top eight, max two per country, make Saturday final)1. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) 14.6662. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 14.6662. Adem Asil (TUR) 14.6664. You Hao (CHN) 14.6335. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) 14.5666. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) 14.5007. Artur Avetisyan (ARM) 14.4668. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) 14.333

High bar (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday the final)1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) 15.1002. Sun Wei (CHN) 14.8333. Zhang Boheng (CHN) 14.7334. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) 14.4665. Brody Malone (USA) 14.4336. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) 14.4007. Arthur Mariano (BRA) 14.3668. Tyson Bull (AUS) 14.333

Parallel bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday the final)1 Zou Jingyuan (CHN) Yuya Kamoto (JPN) 15.4333. Luc Dauser (GER) 15.4004. Charles Yulo (PHI) Ferhat Arican (TUR) 15.2006. Bald Jossimar (COL) 15.1667. Joe Fraser (GBR) 15.0668. Giarni Regini-Moran (GBR) 14,966

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, done on Sunday final)1. Arthur Davtyan (ARM) Charles Yulo (PHI) Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) Igor Radvilov (UKR) Caio Souza (BRA) 14.5666.. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) Water Report (JPN) 14.4508. Kim Hansol (KOR) 14,433

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/gymnastics-world-championships-women-team-final/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos