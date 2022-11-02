Russia blames Britain for ordering Nord Stream explosions | Russia-Ukraine War News





Russia has once again accused the UK of conducting an attack on the Nord Stream subsea gas pipeline, while Moscow said it was considering further action on the allegation of sabotage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that our intelligence service had data indicating that British military experts commanded and coordinated the attack without providing any evidence to support his claims.

Such action cannot be delayed. Of course, we will think about additional steps. He added, “I certainly can’t leave it like this.”

Peskovs’ comments came after the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that British naval personnel had blown up parts of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September.

Britain dismissed the allegations as false and said it was intended to divert attention from Russia’s military failure in Ukraine, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks said on Tuesday that the allegations were part of Russia’s strategy.

Obviously they were monitoring the situation carefully, but it was right not to be distracted by these kinds of distractions that are part of Russia’s strategy, Sunax spokesperson told reporters.

They continue to bombard civilians indiscriminately and attack civilian infrastructure. That is our focus, and we will continue to provide support for them to lose in this illegal war.

A rupture in the Nord Stream pipeline threatens the permanent outage of a multi-billion dollar gas link.

Peskov said a decision has not yet been made on whether to repair Russian-controlled pipelines as Moscow awaits expert assessment of the damage.

Sweden ordered a further investigation into the damage last week.

Western officials linked the rupture to sabotage, but were hesitant to blame the blast while investigations by German, Danish and Swedish authorities continued.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the US and Ukraine’s western allies were behind the explosions.

