Voter turnout in the United States has spiked recently, but still lags many peer countries

Voter turnout in the 2020 U.S. general election has reached levels not seen in decades, fueled by the bitter campaign between Joe Biden and Donald Trump and aided by pandemic-related changes to state election rules. More than 158.4 million people voted in this election, according to a Pew Research Center table of official state filings, or 62.8% of people of voting age, using Census Bureau estimates. of the population of voting age in 2020.

The 2020 election wave followed an unusually high turnout in the 2018 midterm elections, when approximately 47.5% of the voting-age population and 51.8% of voting-age citizens turned out. went to the polls.

This year, some political analysts are predicting another strong midterm turnout this month. According to a recent Center poll, 72% of registered voters say they are extremely or very motivated to vote this year, and 65% say it is really important to know which party will take control of Congress at a level roughly equal to the day before the 2018 vote.

As the 2022 midterm elections approach, the Pew Research Center has decided to revise its occasional comparisons of U.S. turnout rates with those of other countries.

For our comparison group, we started with the other 37 countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of mostly highly developed and mostly democratic states. For greater diversification, we have added to this group the six current candidates for OECD membership (Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania), as well as six other economically significant electoral democracies (India, Indonesia , Philippines, South Africa, Taiwan and Uruguay), for some fifty countries.

Political scientists often define turnout as the votes cast divided by the estimated number of eligible voters. But estimates of eligible voters are difficult or impossible to find for many countries. So, to compare turnout calculations internationally, we used two different denominators, the estimated voting-age population and the total number of registered voters, because they are readily available for most countries.

Using the two denominators, we calculated turnouts for the most recent national election in each country as of October 31, 2022, except where that election was for a largely ceremonial position (such as president in a parliamentary system) or for the European Parliament. members, as turnout is often much lower in such elections. In countries that elect both a legislature and a head of state, we used the election that attracted the most voters. Voting-age turnout is based on estimates of each country’s voting-age population (VAP) by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). The turnout of registered voters is derived from registration data reported by each country. (In some countries, IDEA’s VAP estimates are lower than the reported number of registered voters due to methodological differences.)

For most countries, we collected vote totals from national election authorities or statistical agencies. For the United States, which does not have a central election authority, we compiled the total number of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election by each state election office, and compared them to the numbers compiled by the Office of the Clerk of the United States House of Representatives (learn more about the methodology). We also pulled reported registration data from the US Census Bureau.

An unknown factor, however, is how the many changes to state election law since 2020 will affect turnout. While some states have rolled back early voting, absentee or mail-in voting, and other rule changes that made voting easier in 2020 or adopted new rules that make voting more difficult or inconvenient, others States have expanded access to the ballot.

Even if predictions of higher-than-usual turnout come true, the United States will likely still lag behind many of its peers in the developed world when it comes to voter turnout. In fact, when the turnout of the voting-age population in the 2020 presidential election is compared to recent national elections in 49 other countries, the United States ranks 31st between Colombia (62.5% ) and Greece (63.5%).

The Center examined the results of the most recent national elections in 50 countries, mostly with highly developed economies and strong democratic traditions. The undisputed champion in turnout was Uruguay: in the decisive second round of the 2019 presidential election, 94.9% of the estimated voting-age population and 90.1% of registered voters voted.

Voting-age turnout in Uruguay was followed by Turkey (89% in the 2018 presidential election) and Peru (83.6% in last year’s presidential election). The five countries with the highest voter turnout have presidential systems of government, as opposed to parliamentary systems, and four of the five have and enforce laws making voting compulsory.

In Switzerland, by contrast, only 36.1% of the voting-age population contested the 2019 legislative elections, the lowest among the 50 countries in our analysis. But that may have less to do with voter apathy than with demographics: more than a quarter of Switzerland’s permanent resident population (25.7%) are foreign nationals, and therefore ineligible to vote. in the Swiss elections.

When turnout is calculated as a proportion of registered voters, the Swiss turnout stands at 45.1%, still the second lowest among the 50 countries we looked at. In Luxembourg, by comparison, changing the metric makes a dramatic difference: the small country’s voting-age turnout was just 48.2% in its 2018 legislative elections, but 89.7% of registered voters went to the polls. Why? Almost half of the population (47.1%) are foreigners.

These examples illustrate how participation comparisons between countries are rarely clear cut and often tricky. Another complicating factor, besides demographics, is how countries register their voters.

In many countries, the national government takes the initiative to register people’s names on the electoral rolls, whether by registering them automatically once they become eligible (as, for example, in Sweden or Japan) or by strongly encouraging them to do so (as in the UK). In these countries, there is often little difference between turnout rates among registered voters and the voting-age population as a whole.

In other countries, notably the United States, it is largely up to individual voters to register. And the United States is unusual in that voter registration is not the job of a single national agency, but of individual states, counties and cities. This means the rules can vary widely depending on where a potential voter lives.

It also means that there is no single authoritative source for how many people are registered to vote in the United States. However, this figure represents only about two-thirds of the total voting-age population (66.7%) and 72.7% of citizens of voting age. By comparison, 91.8% of Britain’s voting-age population was registered to vote in that country’s 2019 general election; the equivalent rates were 89.1% in Canada, 94.1% in New Zealand and 90.7% in Germany for the most recent national elections in these countries.

In the United States, there is a huge gap between voter turnout (62.8% in 2020) and registered voter turnout (94.1% in the same year). Essentially, registered voters in the United States are much more of a self-selected group than in other countries already more likely to vote because, in most cases, they went to the trouble of registering themselves.

Some states are trying to reduce this gap. As of last January, 19 states and the District of Columbia automatically register people to vote (unless they opt out) when interacting with the state Department of Motor Vehicles or other state agencies. designated. Three more states are on track to fully implement automatic registration within the next few years. And North Dakota doesn’t require voter registration at all.

Another complicating factor for cross-national comparisons of turnout: according to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), 27 countries (and one Swiss canton, or member state of the Swiss Confederation) have laws making the compulsory voting, including 12 of the 50 countries examined here. Overall, 14 of these 27 countries actively enforce their laws, with penalties such as fines, the inability to access certain public services, or even imprisonment.

The significance of these laws is unclear. For one thing, four of the five countries with the highest voter turnout (whether measured as a proportion of total voting-age population or registered voters) have and enforce such laws. In the eight countries surveyed that have compulsory voting laws, voter turnout averaged 78.2% in the most recent elections, compared to 57.6% in the four countries that have such laws. existing laws but do not actively enforce them. But in the remaining 38 countries and Switzerland, which do not have national laws on compulsory voting, voter turnout averaged 65%.

While there aren’t many examples, there are indications that too many elections in too little time can dampen voter enthusiasm. Take the example of Bulgaria, which has held four parliamentary elections in the last 18 months, while the main parties have repeatedly tried and failed to form a stable government coalition. Turnout was 58.3% of Bulgarians of voting age in the first election (April 2021), but has steadily fallen to 45.8% in the most recent (45.8% earlier this month). this). And with a splintered parliament still unable to agree on a new government, weary Bulgarians may yet have to return to the polls sooner rather than later.

Israelis had to go to the polls four times between April 2019 and March 2021 before lawmakers could agree on a coalition government; turnout among Israelis of voting age rose from 74.6% in the first election to 77.9% in the third, before falling back to 73.7% in the March 2021 vote. But the coalition that emerged nearly three months after that election crumbled barely a year later, and Israel is holding yet another election today, November 1.

