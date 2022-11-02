‘Inflammatory’: British Interior Minister Suella Braverman criticizes migrants’ ‘aggression’ remarks





British Interior Minister Suella Braverman is accused of using inflammatory language after describing the arrival of asylum seekers on the south coast of England as an “aggression”.

Her remarks before Congress on Monday came one day after a man used a fire bomb to attack an immigration processing center in the port city of Dover.

The number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats has surged this year, putting tremendous pressure on border staff, facilities and systems that process claims.

British Interior Secretary Braverman said in the House of Commons that “the British people need to know which parties are seriously stopping the invasion of our South Coast and which ones are not.”

“Around 40,000 people have arrived on the South Coast this year alone. Many of them have been assisted by criminal gangs and some were real members of criminal gangs. So let’s not pretend they’re all refugees in distress.”

Braverman Department Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick appeared to distance herself from her language.

“In my role, you have to choose your terminology wisely and we don’t want an incident like what happened in Dover to happen again,” he said Tuesday. But he argued that his boss’ words reflected the scale of the challenge.

Yvette Cooper, interior spokeswoman for the opposition Labor Party, said the rhetoric deteriorated as the government performed.

“A secretary of the interior who is serious about public safety or national security will not use very inflammatory language the day after a dangerous gasoline bomb attack,” she said.

The UK Refugee Council tweeted: “It is terrifying, wrong and dangerous to describe the serious and complex situation brought about by the asylum crisis as aggression.” “They are men, women and children who have fled war, persecution and conflict.”

Government ‘playing with the right wing’

The number of people crossing the strait by dinghy and other small vessels has risen sharply from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020 to around 40,000 this year.

Last week’s House Committee said there was a “very significant increase” in adult single men arriving from Albania in August, which the UK government has described as a “safe and prosperous country”.

Dan O’Mahoney, a senior British official responsible for combating illegal immigration across the Straits, said the number of Albanians was growing “exponentially” and the influx was “a problem of 50-50 asylum and illegal immigration.” said.

Braverman was also accused of failing to obtain adequate accommodation without taking legal advice on long-term detention of migrants at other processing centers, both of which he denied.

Hundreds of people crossing the English Channel in small boats after the gasoline bombings in Dover on Sunday were taken to the former airfield of Manston in southeast England.

The facility already had 3,000 people, and will accommodate about half of that number in less than 24 hours at a time. But refugee groups say some have been locked up there for weeks.

Roger Gale, a local member of Braverman’s ruling Conservative Party, said her predecessors looked for alternative accommodations, such as hotels, but stopped when she took office.

“I don’t accept or believe this Home Secretary,” he told Times Radio. “She’s only really interested in playing on the right wing.”

Field conditions in Manston, Kent last week, were described as “very miserable” by David Neal, an independent chief inspector for Borders and Immigration. He told lawmakers that there were cases of diphtheria and it was a very dangerous situation.

“With so many people arriving so quickly, it is virtually impossible to procure more than 1,000 beds in such a short time,” Prime Minister Suela Braverman told Parliament on Monday, adding that the government is working diligently to improve the facilities. Competitive and heavy demand for housing stock, including Ukraine, Afghanistan and social housing”.

“I have worked hard to find alternative accommodation to relieve pressure in Manston. What I have rejected is the hasty release of thousands of people into the community with nowhere to stay,” the minister said, claiming she never ignored it. Legal advice.

Commitment to ‘closer cooperation’ with France

The UK accepts fewer asylum seekers than many European countries, including France and Germany. The sharp rise in the number of people traveling by small boats reflects, in part, the success of increasing security in ports and channel tunnels to prevent migrants from boarding trucks.

Britain and France have been arguing over how to stop trafficking gangs from organizing dangerous cross-channel trips.

Last week, Britain’s Clandestine Channel threat commander, Dan O’Mahoney, presented evidence to MPs, praising French authorities for doubling the number of migrants stopped traveling and the number of boats destroyed.

At a Conservative party meeting last month, Braverman said at a Conservative party meeting that Shemani migrants were “leaving safe countries like France and abusing our system of asylum”, adding that he would like to work more closely with French authorities “to make more use of our partnerships.” I did.

The interior secretary, appointed by former Prime Minister Liz Truss in September, is an enthusiastic supporter of Britain’s controversial plans.

The government claims it will stop people from crossing the strait and undermine the smugglers’ business model, but critics say the plan is immoral, impractical and being challenged in court. There are similar plans in Denmark.

Critics accuse the government of failing to come up with an emergency plan despite allowing asylum cases to pile up and warnings that the number of migrants crossing the strait in small boats will surge.

