US Navy touts hypersonic missile advancements ahead of 2025 fielding





ARLINGTON, Va. Chief of the US Navy’s Office of Strategic Systems Programs is confident the service can deploy hypersonic weapons on a Zumwalt-class destroyer in 2025 and a Virginia-class submarine in 2029 despite the workload important that remains.

Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe says time is not our friend as the Navy rushes to complete development of hypersonic missiles alongside the Army by 2023. The next step is to design and test the integration between the missile and the hull and the combat system of the USS Zumwalts before a shipyard period of 2025. where the weapon will be adapted to the large destroyer. In parallel, engineers must work on the physics of launching the weapon under the sea before commissioning in 2029 on Virginia-class submarines.

The Navy previously said the Virginia-class submarines would field the hypersonic weapon, which the Navy calls Conventional Prompt Strike, in 2028. The new date is due to a delay in the scheduled delivery of the first submarine. which will house the large missile the future Arizona, the first submarine with the Virginia payload module did not delay the development of the missile itself.

Regarding the hypersonic weapon, Wolfe said the Navy and Army are well positioned ahead of the Army’s debut next year. He said he was optimistic about how quickly the services had learned, despite two actual flight tests in the past year that fell short of their full test goals.

Wolfe asserted that success or failure was in the eye of the beholder: Both services added stretch goals to each of their missile flight tests, so that even when a flight did not achieve all of its goals, engineers still learn much faster than they would under a traditional learn-and-test program.

If we were going to move fast, and were going to deploy a system that, quite frankly, we just decided in 2018 that we were going to put in the hands of the fighters were going to have to lean forward, and were going to have to take risks, he said. stated at the Naval Submarine Leagues annual conference here.

In a June test called Joint Flight Campaign-1, officials wanted to test the Navy’s new rocket motor thruster stack. The services decided to also integrate the weapon sliding body, which had already proven itself in previous tests, into the configuration. Wolfe said the stack worked well and both stages were successful. However, he added, the test weapon failed to hit its target due to an unexpected integration issue.

Within seven weeks of that flight, we had identified what the problem was, we had developed a corrective action, and the next lap was already where we were going to fly, he said.

Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch, who heads the Army’s Office of Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies, previously told Defense News that if we just said all we were going to do was fire a stack of missiles, it would have been 100% a success. On the contrary, he said, given the rarity of these events, we always have expansive learning objectives, and that’s where the flight test failed.

Wolfe also touched on an October 2021 test, Flight Test-3. He said the military wanted additional data to complete a separate flight test and decided to hook up the hypersonic glide body to an old booster stack that had remained. The booster stack had problems and failed the test, but Wolfe said the Army learned a lot during the test, helping this development program move quickly.

Delivery of the first prototype hypersonic equipment to Soldiers of 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade concludes Oct. 7, 2021, with a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. (SPC Karleshia Gater/US Army)

The military will use the weapon next year using a hot launch method from ground launchers: the rocket engine will ignite immediately, creating a cloud of hot gas near the ground.

Since this hot launch is incompatible with Navy ships, a key effort before 2025 is to use a different air-launch capability for hypersonic missiles from Zumwalt destroyers. The pressurized air pushes the weapon out of the missile tube and up to a height great enough for the missile to ignite without harming the ship.

Wolfe said the Navy has already shown in tests that it can do this.

Launching underwater is even more tricky: the missile must exit an underwater missile tube, fire on the surface and into the air, and then burn out in flight.

Wolfe said the Navy is already building its underwater launch test facility in Crane, Indiana, which will help the service understand the hydrodynamics of the missile pushing through the launcher and water en route to the airs. The Vice Admiral noted that a similar mechanism is already in place for the Trident nuclear weapons program fired from ballistic missile submarines and for the Tomahawk missile fired from guided missile submarines, he therefore stated that the fundamentals are there to inform this water launch capability. for conventional fast typing.

A Joint Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time March 19, 2020, during a Department of Defense flight experiment. (Photo courtesy of the US Navy)

The Navy will also have to figure out how to integrate the hypersonic weapons combat system, which the Army will field next year, into the combat systems that already exist on Zumwalt destroyers and Virginia submarines.

We’re on the right track because the army needs it first next year, and one of our tests that we’ll have here next year will be with a combat system that will deploy with the army , said Wolfe.

From there, the Navy will determine if this system can be fully integrated into ships’ combat systems or if it should be kept as a stand-alone weapon.

Summarizing the work ahead, Wolfe said none of the engineering efforts were particularly difficult or worrisome, but rather there is a lot of work and the Navy has tight deadlines.

It’s all about timing. We understand what payload tubes look like. We were building them for what we were going to put on Virginia, what we were going to put on Zumwalt, he said. So that’s just the schedule we were struggling with right now.

