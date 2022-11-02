US nuclear-capable B-52 bombers head for Australia as China slams move





The United States plans to send nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Australia as tensions with China continue to simmer, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Four Corners” television program first announced that up to six B-52s would be sent to the Royal Australian Air Force’s Tindal base in northern Australia.

Asked about the deployment, Pentagon press secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder said the United States has a long-standing relationship with Australia, and it’s not uncommon for us to send aircraft to participate in joint exercises, combined exercises with Australia.

The move has already drawn anger from China, which has accused the United States of stoking tensions in the region.

Relevant practices by the US side have heightened tensions in the region, seriously undermined regional peace and stability, and could trigger an arms race in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday. as Reuters reported.

Ryder, meanwhile, said the deployment sends a clear message to countries in the region that the United States has the ability to deter and, if necessary, engage and that it maintains capabilities to be available for respond to various eventualities in the world.

Separately, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Martin Meiners told The Hill that US military aircraft, including B-52s and other bombers, flew to Australia to take part in exercises. spouses for years and will continue to do so.

Meiners added that these deployments, which will take place in Tindal, stem from commitments made in Australia to the United States. Ministerial consultations in September 2021, when the two countries agreed to rotational deployments of US aircraft to Australia.

Under President Biden, the US government has made Australia a more central part of its defense strategy, gradually strengthening the countries’ military alliance to counter the expansion of Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia’s Northern Territory hosts US Marines for rotations involving joint training and exercises, a practice that began under President Obama.

But in September 2021, as China increasingly raised the possibility of an invasion of Taiwan to bring the independent island under its control, the United States, along with Australia and the United Kingdom, announced the AUKUS alliance, focused on helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

As part of the deal, Australia announced in March that it would build a new naval base off its east coast. The new base will eventually house nuclear submarines that the country is seeking to acquire through AUKUS. The base could also provide refueling and maintenance for US nuclear submarines.

And in January, Australia struck a $3.5 billion deal with the United States to acquire more than 120 tanks and other armored vehicles to upgrade its military fleet.

