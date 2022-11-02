UK spy recruitment is no longer limited to those of British parents | MI5





The selection criteria for spies are presumably quite opaque and fairly strict, perhaps of course. However, there is one thing that people who want to become British agents no longer need. He is of British descent.

The UK’s three intelligence agencies are trying to broaden the talent pool they can hire by accepting anyone with UK citizenship, regardless of where their parents come from.

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of GCHQ, MI5 and MI6 said that we best serve our mission of keeping our country safe and advancing the interests of the UK when it reflects the diversity of the countries we serve.

By recruiting people from the broadest possible background, we can innovate, challenge traditional mindsets and welcome the brightest and best people to join us.

Our parents’ nationality rules have unnecessarily prevented outstanding people from applying to work with us. By removing this blanket rule, all UK citizens applying to our institution will now be assessed on competence other than parental origin.

The agency stressed that all successful candidates will still undergo rigorous screening as they consider lifestyle and personal connections to identify and manage risks.

They said the changes will help expand the reach of technologies that will help agencies compete for the nation’s best talent and more effectively respond to the threats the UK faces. This means that all UK citizens applying to our agency can now be assessed on competence, not on parental origin, the agency said.

Previously, the applicant had to be a UK citizen and one of the parents must be a UK citizen or have a nationality or citizenship from an approved country list. The agency stressed that the changes, which will take effect on 2 November 2022, will not affect the requirement for applicants to be UK citizens.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the main articles and what they mean for free every morning.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Approved citizenship is subject to British Overseas Territories, British Subjects and British Nationals (Overseas), British Overseas Citizens and British Protections. Citizenship of Commonwealth countries, European Economic Area (EEA) countries or US citizenship is also considered acceptable by intelligence agencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/02/recruitment-of-uk-spies-no-longer-restricted-to-those-with-british-parents The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos