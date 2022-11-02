Chiles and Carey Lead USA Gymnastics Team to Historic Performance at World Championships





Led by Olympic and NCAA stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, along with superstar Shilese Jones, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team won their sixth consecutive world team title on Tuesday.

The team has now won every world championship gold medal since 2010 – or, in other words, since current team member Skye Blakely was five years old.

The reaction of the USA women's gymnastics team after winning a record-breaking sixth consecutive world team title.



After taking the top score in Saturday’s qualifying rounds – and more than 2 1/2 points ahead of second-placed Great Britain – the Americans were the clear favorites for the final. The team more than honored the bill, starting the meet with the best event score of the day (by any team and on any apparatus) with a score of 43.133 on vault.

While several teams appeared to be having nerve issues – including costly falls in the opening routines for contenders China and Italy – the United States appeared to have no such issues and held a lead two points at the halfway mark.

In fact, Chiles, who fell twice on beam in qualifying, showed her incredible resilience with a solid head-building routine on this very event. And she celebrated accordingly.

Come along for @ChilesJordan's beam routine. Stay for his celebration.



In the end, the Americans finished with a combined final score of 166.564 – more than three points clear of the home team from Great Britain. The runner-up result marked the best ever finish for the British team, who seemed pleased with the end result.

While there was little drama for the gold and silver medals, the battle for bronze was jam-packed. Japan held the position early in the final rotation, but a devastating error-ridden routine on bars from Kokoro Fukasawa opened the door for Canada. Moments later, three-time Olympian Ellie Black anchored the Canadians on beam and sealed her country’s first-ever team medal at the world championships.

His reaction immediately after taking it down and all of his tears of joy soon after really said it all.

A bronze medal in the team final and it's the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Canada!



With their podiums, the United States, Great Britain and Canada all automatically qualify as teams for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

2020 Olympic champions Russia have been banned from world competition due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Americans will look to build on their momentum this week, starting with Jones and Carey in Thursday’s all-around. And before that, the American men will take part in the team final on Wednesday and will try to clinch their first world medal in the competition since 2014.

