Better call Seoul: US watches nervously as Europe turns to South Korea for weapons





South Korean defense companies have long been active in Europe, selling mobile howitzers and small arms to a number of countries over the past five years. But those deals pale in comparison to the blockbuster $5.8 billion deal Poland signed with two South Korean companies in July. The deal included 980 K2 Black Panther tanks, 672 K9 self-propelled howitzers and 48 FA-50 fighter jets, with deliveries of some tanks and howitzers to begin by the end of this year. The deals could be worth up to $15 billion if all options are exercised in the coming years.

And last month, Poland signed a contract with South Korean firm Hanwha Defense for 288 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, with the first batch arriving next year, instead of waiting years to start receiving the systems. high mobility artillery rockets manufactured in the United States.

Poland was initially seeking up to 500 HIMARS from the United States, but at a signing ceremony on October 19 with his South Korean counterpart, Defense Minister Mariusz Baszczak explained that, unfortunately, due to industrial capabilities limited, it will not be possible for the equipment to be delivered within a satisfactory timeframe. Therefore, we have entered into talks with South Korea, our proven partner.

The sheer size of the contracts and promises of quick delivery have caught the attention of the defense industry in the United States.

US industry fears it will end with Poland, said an industry insider who has connections to several US defense companies and who, like others in this article, requested anonymity for talk about relations between the United States, Europe and South Korea.

The person downplayed South Korea’s ability to fulfill orders quickly.

This is purely a marketing blitz on the part of South Korea, the insider said, noting that the plan to have the equipment start arriving by the end of the year is a ambitious timetable and that it will be difficult to maintain consistency over the next few years. They haven’t proven that they can deliver the equipment as fast as they promise.

The Polish deals are expected to force compromises that could come at some cost to Seoul, forcing the government to prioritize building Warsaw over resupplying its own military, said Haena Jo, a defense research analyst and the army at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Studies.

It seems that the [South Korean] The companies have the industrial capacity to respond to the demands, which was proven by the first batch of K2s and K9s having been handed over to Poland in such a short time, Jo said. The only way this could have been made possible must have been from the ROK prioritizing Poland’s order over modernizing its own armed forces, which is not common practice.

South Korea’s defense industry has long manufactured weapons and equipment intended to be compatible with US equipment, as the two countries would have to fight side by side in any conflict with North Korea or China. This familiarity makes it an attractive option for NATO countries looking to rearm quickly and relatively inexpensively.

A second US defense industry insider was less concerned. Buying Korean is not yet a major concern for the United States, the person said, adding that the United States and European countries have a number of long-standing relationships that are unlikely to be severed by competition.

U.S. defense officials and industry leaders have long recognized that U.S.-made equipment and the multi-year supply chain warranties that come with contracts are more expensive and take longer to arrive. , but they are still superior in most cases to weapons produced abroad.

The scale of South Korea’s ambitions, however, is impossible to discount.

President Yoon Suk-yeol said in August his goal was to propel his country into the world’s top four arms suppliers, challenging the United States, Russia and France for contracts around the world. The country is currently the world’s eighth largest exporter of defense equipment and saw its exports increase by 177% between 2016 and 2021, according to data provided by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

A July report from the Export-Import Bank of Korea found that defense exports grew from $3 billion in 2020 to $7 billion in 2021, and will likely hit the $10 billion mark for the first times this year.

And European orders should continue to arrive.

In late September, the Estonian general-in-chief traveled to Seoul to attend the DX Korea 2022 show and met with his South Korean counterpart, as Tallinn seeks to bolster its own defenses as quickly as possible. Estonia has already ordered 18 K9 self-propelled howitzers from Hanwha, joining Turkey, Poland, Finland and Norway in fielding the guns.

Similarly, Norway is considering buying the K2 tank, and Norwegian ammunition maker Nammo has signed a deal with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem to develop new 120mm shells for the tank, whether Oslo buys it or nope.

If tanks, planes and rocket launchers can arrive as promised, other countries looking for a quick turnaround will likely consider calling Seoul rather than being stuck in a years-long waiting pattern with the US defense industry, which is already busy with domestic orders and its own existing foreign contracts.

Another selling point is South Korea’s willingness to allow local defense companies from buyer countries to participate in manufacturing, giving customers the opportunity to generate their own exports in the future from the acquired technology, said Jo. The first 180 K2 tanks will start arriving in Poland by the end of this year, with the remaining 800 to be built, at least in part, in Poland.

Max Bergmann, director of the European program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, sees Europe looking to South Korea as a positive for Allied unity as well as for the countries’ respective defense industries.

There is real benefit in having closer ties between our European and Asian allies as the United States continues to attempt to turn its gaze to the Indo-Pacific, he said. I imagine the US defense industry is somewhat concerned about the potential loss of market share, but from a broader US national security perspective, we should see that Europe has a real problem in preparing its industrial base to meet growing domestic needs.

Concerns about the health of Europe’s defense industrial base are longstanding, as many NATO allies have relied heavily on imports of US weapons and equipment while focusing their own industries elsewhere. Most of Europe’s defense industry has been focused on exports, not domestic consumption, Bergmann added, and so there is a need in Europe to recover its defense industrial capacity.

At the July signing ceremony of the multibillion-dollar deal, Blaszczak, Poland’s deputy prime minister and defense minister, said that because of Poland’s support for Ukraine, it was necessary fill the land and air power vacuum. The Korean weapon system was the most appropriate given the technology, price, and timing of introduction.

The agreements, he said, were only the first step in cooperation between the two countries.

