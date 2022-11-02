UK house prices fall after mini-budget turmoil – what does it mean to you?





HOUSE prices fell in September in the aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Across the UK, house prices fell 0.9% in October, according to figures from Nationwide.

House prices are falling, according to figures released by Nationwide.

Annual house price growth also slowed to 7.2% in October from 9.5% in September.

According to Nationwide’s index, atypical UK property prices are now at 268,282, down 3,977 from September’s average price of 272,259.

However, house prices are still rising every year, with the average real estate value of 17,971 units compared to the same month in 2021.

The slowdown comes after mortgage rates hit a 14-year high last month amid political and economic turmoil following former Prime Minister Kwasi Quarteng’s mini-budget.

Mortgage rates fell slightly from their highs, but could still go higher as the Bank of England is expected to raise rates again.

Higher mortgage rates make it harder for people to borrow money.

It comes at the same time as the cost of living crisis that puts pressure on income.

Lenders are putting more stringent checks on what people can afford to make sure they can keep up with their repayments.

Loan tightening can have a cascading effect on home prices, and fewer buyers can cool the market.

Commenting on the house price figures, Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said the monthly decline was the first since July 2021 and the biggest since June 2020.

He said: The market was undoubtedly affected by the turmoil caused by the mini-budget that led to a sharp rise in market interest rates.

“With household finances already under pressure from high inflation, higher borrowing costs have increased the likelihood of buying a home.”

What will the house price be?

Stamp duty cuts, housing shortages, rising interest rates and rising mortgage loan costs are likely to lead to “downward pressure” on home prices in the coming months.

There are several different measures of how house prices change.

However, according to Rightmove’s latest home price index, the average price of real estate on the market rose 0.9% in October.

And, according to Rightmove’s figures, the average home price in October broke a new record of $371,158. Home prices fell in September as annual growth slowed to 9.9%, according to Halifax’s most recent data.

According to the Halifaxs index, atypical UK real estate costs were 293,835 in the same month.

Halifax will release its next monthly index showing October house price data on Monday, November 7th.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) also publishes regular figures for house price data.

The most recent figures include the mini-budget transfer period in August, when home prices rose 13.6% over the year.

ONS will publish monthly house price indexes for September and October in November and December.

At the height of the mini-budget turmoil, Credit Suisse warned that home prices could drop 15% next year.

Some experts have since downgraded their forecasts for house prices as the turmoil subsided.

It’s worth noting that house price predictions are just that, and no one knows for sure what will happen.

And experts in the field, including Coreco’s Nick Morrey, argue that predictions that house prices could plummet as the UK is short on housing supply will be beta with a bit of salt.

Ben Thompson of the Mortgage Advice Bureau said: “Today, the most likely scenario is that demand will drop from its current level and we will see internal prices flatten from now on, and perhaps the single digit will continue to fall. “He said. for several months.”

“If you remember that prices have inflated nearly 20% in the last two years, the possibility of a price drop isn’t as dire as it sounds,” said Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark.

How will it affect my finances? How will it affect homeowners?

Falling home prices reduce the amount homeowners are willing to spend.

This means that if house prices continue to fall, homeowners may be less likely to sell or buy new properties.

Instead, homeowners tend to keep their spending under control and save for a brighter day when house prices recover.

Some households may be trapped in “negative assets” when the price of their home is less than what they paid for. However, this depends on how long you live and when you purchase it.

The majority of homeowners are in fixed rate mortgage deals, and more than a million homeowners could be in bill shock, eventually getting a new mortgage next year.

Sun has already explained what to do after mortgage rates soar.

There will now be fewer fixed mortgage options to choose from and interest rates will rise. This means that for some, home prices may fall, making it harder to get the highest interest rates.

If you’re thinking about making an early fix now ahead of the expected rate hike, you should figure out if it’s worth it if you have to pay the early repayment costs.

Lenders charge this fee if the borrower closes the transaction early. This can be up to 5% of the remaining balance and can be in the thousands of pounds.

Using a calculator like the one provided by the cost of living website Nous can help you figure out if an early fix is ​​cost-effective.

In any case, you should seek professional advice from your mortgage broker.

How will it affect first-time buyers?

On paper, falling house prices should mean that first-time buyers need less deposit to buy.

However, since mortgage interest rates are still high, savings from falling home prices can be lost in relation to the cost of the mortgage.

If you’re a first-time buyer, you should carefully review your budget and see if you can afford a mortgage now.

There are now fewer deals to choose from in the market and fewer opportunities to shop for the best deals.

But John Charcol mortgage technology manager Nick Mendes previously told Sun that house prices could fall as demand dwindles.

“This will be good news for first-time buyers who have seen real estate prices rise every month over the past two years,” he said.

“But with real estate prices rising last year, wages failing to keep pace with inflation, and wages rising, many first-time buyers may delay planning and wait to see how things work out before jumping on one of their biggest promises is a mortgage.”

