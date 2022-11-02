Partly the UK government’s immigration crisis





Britain’s Interior Minister Suella Braverman was already in trouble last weekend as conditions on the British coast further attacked her.

About 1,500 migrants made a perilous journey across the strait to England in small boats. Some of them were present when the British threw petrol bombs at an Interior Department facility in the port of Dover on Sunday, an incident currently being investigated by counter-terrorism officers.

In the aftermath of the attack, hundreds of people were rushed to an already overcrowded migrant handling center in Manston, which spread diphtheria and other diseases throughout the facility.

The case highlighted the harsh story of asylum seekers and illegal immigration and the weak record of the Conservative government in designing policies that meet its stated goal of protecting the British border while lowering the number and cost of migrants.

Charitable and immigration lawyers said the persistence within the asylum system is a matter of the government itself, and that some solutions, such as speeding up decision-making on applications, are obvious but inconsistent with the government’s hostile approach.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the charity Refugees Council, said ministers are more concerned about making the system harsh and stringent rather than focusing on devoting resources and capacity to treating people with compassion and respect. He said he was intentionally focused.

Suella Braverman has been severely criticized by Manston Jessica Taylor/British Parliament for ignoring legal advice on long-term detention of migrants.

Braverman, who has been severely criticized for ignoring legal advice to migrants detained in Manston for long periods of time, explained that when he was defending himself before Congress on Monday, the asylum system had been broken and illegal immigrants were out of control.

The Manston facility can accommodate up to 1,600 immigrants, but this week it was holding about 4,000 in conditions described as disastrous by David Neal, chief inspector for Borders and Immigration.

Some inmates have been detained there for more than a month, but a separate prison investigation report released on Tuesday advised the government to look into the situation, he said. The study described exhausted refugees sleeping without beds on the floor with no fresh air or a place to exercise.

Whitehall officials have accused the Interior Minister of exacerbating the situation by deliberately failing to secure alternative accommodation to alleviate overcrowding. Braverman denied the allegations.

But Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick admitted on Tuesday that asylum seekers were detained at the center for more than the 24 hours the law allows, and said the number of people crossing the strait this year has overwhelmed the state’s ability to respond.

Jenrick predicts a record 50,000 people will cross the strait in small boats by the end of the year, compared to just 300 in 2018 and nearly double in 2021.

He said this is a crisis. “We will now need to look at more radical options to ensure that our laws are in place and economic migrants return quickly and stop people from coming to the UK,” he said.

But, according to charities and lawyers, at least part of the problem is because the government is obsessed with designing deterrent systems that break the smugglers’ business model and block the traffic of people crossing the sea.

Pretti Patel, former interior secretary in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, was working on deploying wave machines and gunboats to push migrants back to the French coast before embarking on controversial Rwanda policy.

The agreement she made with the government in Kigali strengthens the provisions of a new National and Borders Act passed this year, allowing asylum seekers to enter the UK by informal means, including ships crossing straits. This is to prevent it from happening.

Under the proposal, some asylum seekers landing on the British coast were sent directly to Rwanda, where the government agreed to accept some of the applicants in exchange for an initial payment of $120 million in Rwanda.

However, the policy was delayed due to legal issues and contributed to messing up the immigration system back to Manston and, according to charities, contributed to the current asylum balance of more than 100,000 people, according to the charity. .

Labour’s Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock has accused the government of deliberately delaying the asylum application system, which has been slowing dramatically since 2016, as part of a deterrent strategy.

But he said the policy had the opposite effect because he knew that people crossing the strait were unlikely to turn away due to congestion in the system. Kinnock said what we have is the worst of all the worlds.

He said faster filing of applications and expediting processing by deporting invalid asylum seekers from the state would be a deterrent in itself.

Colin Yeo, a lawyer specializing in immigration law, said ministers should start by dealing with the huge backlog of asylum applications. It will also cut the huge cost the government is paying to provide refugees with hotel accommodations for nearly 7 million people a day, it said earlier this month by the House of Representatives Committee on Home Affairs.

The radical solution has reached the point of not being swayed by the cruel schemes of the world and doing its job faithfully, said Yeo. If they focus on department management, there are all kinds of realistic policy instruments they can pull off.

No. 10 said Tuesday that the Interior Minister said many people were being moved from Manston to other accommodations to ease pressure on the cabinet.

However, her hardline rhetoric was criticized when she described channel boat crossings as an invasion of the British coast.

It was just a kind of inflammatory rhetoric that incites people to acts of violence like yesterday’s gasoline bombing in Dover. The mean and refuting Labor MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

Jenrick said while staying away from the interior secretary’s language, it portrays the scale of the challenge Britain faces.

