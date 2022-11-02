Hong Kong billionaire sentenced to death in British sewage scandal | Environment





Whitburn, UK The investment was enthusiastically received by the financial community across Asia when Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shings CK Group agreed to sell a 25% stake in its UK-based water company to New York-listed investment conglomerate KKR. received

In the UK region where Northumbrian Water Limited (NWL) operates, outrage erupted when news broke of the $1 billion deal.

NWL, which provides water and sewage services to 2.7 million people in the northeast of England and is jointly owned by Lis CK Hutchison, CK Asset and CK Infrastructure, has met a backlash over records of dumping raw sewage into local waterways.

The company has imposed fines of 780,000 British pounds ($896,000) for environmental violations from 2021, and 11 companies that were ordered to lower customer bills last month for not meeting their pollution targets to 150 million pounds ($172 million). One of the UKwater companies.

Whitburn’s seasoned anti-pollution activist Bob Latimer told Al Jazeera:

Latimer, who has been battling the NWL since 1996, lives adjacent to an NWL outlet, and says 820,000 tonnes, equivalent to 325 untreated sewage pools, would discharge a record 820,000 tonnes into the sea near his home in 2021.

Seasoned anti-pollution activist Bob Latimer says the NWL is laughing even to the banks. [Courtesy of Stuart Heaver]

British water companies like NWL, as privatized monopolies with safe assets to borrow and a fixed customer base, have long been considered safe investments by international investors, including in Asia.

But the well-known UK sewage pollution scandal has provoked widespread media attention, public outrage and political condemnation.

As a result, the UK’s regulatory and political landscape is rapidly changing, presenting new risks and prospects of significant reputational damage for one of Asia’s wealthiest conglomerates, Li and his CK group.

The 94-year-old Hong Kong-based magnate is hailed by Greater China politicians for her influence and outstanding business and philanthropy, while Li, who officially retired in 2018 but continues to join the company as an advisor, is certainly a cooler reaction in northeast England. was seen.

Contamination activist and Whitburn Neighborhood Forum’s Vice-Chairman Steve Lavelle told Al Jazeera that the NWL is sweating and sacrificing assets for the benefit of its shareholders and protecting the local environment.

In particular, Lavelle, Latimer and colleagues have gathered evidence shared with Al Jazeera, which shows that the NWL is discharging sewage illegally in violation of an EPA permit dated 18 October 2012 and a judgment of the European Court of Justice. We have submitted our findings as an official complaint to the UK Environment Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hong Kong billionaire Li Kashings CK Group owns controversial water company NWL[File: Bobby Yip/Reuters]

NWL denied the allegations.

An NWL spokesperson answered written questions to Al Jazeera without violating the ECJ’s ruling on emissions at Whitburn in 2012. Hong Kong’s CK Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Local activists aren’t the only ones questioning the NWL’s environmental record. Since late last year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EA) and The Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) have been conducting industry-wide criminal investigations into potential non-compliance with wastewater treatment operations at five water companies, including the NWL. . An update to the most recent official May 2022 survey has not been an encouraging read for NWL executives.

Our initial analysis of the information collected to date indicates that there may have been widespread and serious violations of the relevant regulations, the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said at the time.

When asked about the ongoing investigation into the company, NWL said the investigation covered all sewage treatment operations.

An EA spokesperson said it has not yet released any results. We have continued to fully comply with the request and the Board takes that responsibility very seriously.

EA, in its regular annual report for the sector, released in July, described the environmental performance of nine UK water companies, including the NWL, as the worst on record.

EA’s Chairman Emma Howard Boyd then warned investors that the UK’s water monopoly should no longer be viewed as a one-way bet, and suggested that the company’s executives responsible for the most serious cases face jail time.

NWL maintains a strong environmental record.

In a recent assessment, an EA spokesperson awarded our environmental performance four stars, the highest possible rating, and we are proud of this achievement and the industry’s best performance on pollution, the spokesperson said.

NWL provides water and sewage services to 2.7 million people in northeast England. [Courtesy of Stuart Heaver]

In response to public concern, the UK government announced in August a new stormwater overflow release plan, which will allow the water company to invest £56 billion ($64.2 billion) in capital over 25 years, making it the largest ever environmental infrastructure. He said that he had to provide an investment. – A period program to address storm sewage discharge problems by 2050.

It also proposed a 1,000-fold increase in the maximum fine for polluted water companies to £250 million ($277 million). Odors from the UK’s water sector are in difficult times for the CK Group and its UK sister company.

A highly devastating industrial relations dispute at Felixstowe, Britain’s largest container port, has sparked public criticism of the company.

Union leaders have accused the group’s port management department, CK Hutchison, of not paying its workers a fair wage despite making huge profits. Despite its claims to high environmental standards, the NWL has recognized the business risks of environmental pollution in its most recent company report. Lists incidents that result in potential fines and reputational damage.

For CK Hutchison and its sister companies, which reported a net profit of HK$33.5 billion ($4.3 billion) in 2021, it is not clear to what extent they have received reports from management on the magnitude of their sustainability risks in the UK.

While the results of the investigation have not yet been released, the scope and harshness of the investigation are unprecedented. Depending on the findings, there could be significant changes in Li and CK Groups’ investments in the UK’s water sector.

