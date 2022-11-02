How the US-China science freeze threatens climate catastrophe





Climate envoys John Kerry of the US and Xie Zhenhua of China at last year’s climate convention in Glasgow, UKCredit: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has given himself a third five-year term as head of his country, has placed science at the center of his presidency. At the 20th Communist Party Congress in late October, he said China should view science and technology as our main productive force, talent as our main resource, and innovation as our main engine of growth. To underscore this ambition, 6 of the 25 newly announced members of the decision-making Politburo have a scientific background. This compares to that of the previous iteration.

Science flourished during Xi’s first decade in power. Moreover, the past two decades have seen a welcome expansion of international collaborations, particularly with researchers from the United States. Now that seems to be coming to an end, largely due to growing tensions between the two nations. It comes at a time when the world, especially future generations, desperately needs these two giants to work together.

China’s rise in science and technology is remarkable. The seeds were planted 35 years ago under Prime Minister Deng Xiaoping, and the country now produces more research publications than any other. Its gross spending on research and development (R&D) has fallen from 1.9% of gross domestic product to 2.4% in the past decade alone. China spent more than US$550 billion on R&D in 2020 (adjusted for purchasing power parity), double its spending in 2012. Between that and the US $650 billion R&D budget, the two countries currently spend more than half of the global total of $1.7 trillion.

But after blossoming in the early 2000s, Chinese-American collaborations plateaued in 2020 and have been declining ever since (see Dual Affiliations), as Nature previously reported. The COVID-19 pandemic is one factor (especially China’s zero COVID policy), but tensions between the two governments, as well as between China and the European Union, are another. These have been built for a few years. As China continues on its way to becoming the world’s largest economy, the United States sees it not only as an economic but also a military threat, which China denies.

The administration of US President Joe Biden ended his predecessors’ controversial and ill-thought-out China Initiative, a sweeping policy that penalized US scholars for failing to disclose work or funding from China, and conducted innocent people to be targeted by law enforcement. In addition, the United States continues to crack down on collaborations regarding digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Last month, the administration announced rules preventing U.S. companies from exporting advanced computer chips capable of training AI algorithms to China.

China says it is committed to cooperation and opposes confrontation. However, its defense spending is on a steep upward trajectory. At the same time, its leaders have made it known that international collaboration is no longer a priority. In February 2020, the government announced changes to its research assessment policy which would mean that researchers would no longer have additional incentives to publish in international journals. This was reinforced in China’s latest five-year plan last March.

The chill in relationships extends beyond academic and industrial research. Last year, at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, UK, climate envoys John Kerry of the United States and Xie Zhenhua of China announced to worldwide relief that their nations would cooperate to fight climate change. change. However, last August, China put an end to this collaboration.

In addition, China will chair the next conference of the parties to the UN convention on biodiversity. The summit was to be held in Kunming later this year, but was moved to Montreal, Canada due to China’s zero COVID policy. It is now unclear whether world leaders will be invited. This is not the message the world needs from a summit where a new set of goals and timetables must be agreed.

Biodiversity loss, climate change, infectious diseases and nuclear conflicts are all cross-border threats. As Kerry told The Guardian newspaper last month, the climate does not represent global competition. It represents a global threat to the world, whose two largest emitters and two largest economies could greatly benefit the world by uniting and cooperating in an attempt to deal with it.

It is naïve to think that science will be unaffected by a broader chill in international relations. But when governments stop getting along, barriers don’t have to come down for everyone. The United States and China must discover (or rediscover) a language of cooperation that tackles international threats while protecting their national interests. If anything, we’ve been here before. Nations involved in the Cold War understood the need for cooperation in research. To this end, they established the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, Italy, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Laxenburg, Austria, where scientists from East and West could collaborate openly and still do.

The world of 2022 is both more interconnected and in a more precarious state than the world after 1945. We need superpowers to weather the brewing storm and find creative ways to ensure that the scientific hive mind can keep buzzing as one.

