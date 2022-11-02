UK should expect spending cuts and tax hikes





The UK should expect tax hikes and spending cuts as the UK government seeks to fill a fiscal black hole estimated at £40 billion, according to the think tank.

This includes spending cuts of £20 billion per day, and with investment cuts of £10 billion a “new era of austerity” will be ushered in, the Resolution Foundation said this morning (1 November).

Working age benefits and pension cuts could save £9 billion, but the think tank said this would be “disastrous” given the cost of living crisis, so “more tax increases, not spending cuts” should be expected.

The UK is likely to face a recession, with unemployment expected to peak above pandemic levels and rising borrowing costs as interest rates rise, the report said.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt’s “mini” budget U-turn has withdrawn many tax cuts, but £17 billion in tax cuts remain and the cost of capping energy prices remains uncertain.

Thus, the report said the government would have to cut its debt by £40 billion to comply with fiscal regulations, but the FT reported that the Treasury wants an extra £10 billion in extra cash if the economy performs worse than expected.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has agreed to sign a tax hike plan, a financial management official said will be “rough”, according to the FT.

“Those with the broadest shoulders should bear the biggest burden,” the source added, adding that everyone’s taxes will go up.

The touted tax increase includes an extension of the personal tax credit freeze.

When he was Prime Minister, Sunak announced several tax freezes until April 2026, including an annuity lifetime allowance, which remains at £1 million, an inheritance tax limit and a capital gains tax allowance.

Personal tax thresholds for base and higher rate taxpayers have also been frozen.

