Sources – US Attorney’s Office Investigating COs for Alleged Financial Irregularities





The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Washington commanders engaged in financial impropriety, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The sources said prosecutors were focusing on multiple areas and the investigation was prompted by a letter the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the Federal Trade Commission and several attorneys general in April, alleging deceptive marketing practices. Attorneys general in Virginia and Washington, DC are also investigating allegations of financial impropriety.

Team spokesman Jean Medina did not immediately comment, but provided a statement from attorney John Brownlee of Holland & Knight, who represents the commanders.

“It’s no surprise that ESPN is publishing more lies based solely on anonymous sources, given today’s announcement,” the statement read. “…We are confident that after these agencies have had an opportunity to review the documents and complete their work, they will reach the same conclusion as the team’s internal review – that these allegations are all just wrong.”

Asked Wednesday whether the league was aware of the federal criminal investigation, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “We will decline to comment.”

“In April, the NFL hired former SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White to look into this matter,” McCarthy said. “The review is in progress.”

White is leading the NFL’s second investigation into alleged sexual misconduct in Snyder’s organization, including the April 2009 alleged sexual assault of the owner of a woman on his plane. It’s unclear when White will conclude. . The first investigation, led by Beth Wilkinson, resulted in a $10 million fine and suspension for Snyder, but produced no written report.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FTC both declined to comment.

The House committee said in its letter to the FTC that it found evidence of deceptive marketing practices over a period of more than a decade, including the withholding of ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans. The committee described, through testimony from former employees and access to emails and documents, a pattern of financial irregularities by owner Dan Snyder and team leaders. At one point in 2016, the team retained as much as $5 million from 2,000 season ticket holders while hiding league shareable revenue, according to the committee.

A former employee testified before Congress, saying the team had two separate financial books: one with underreported ticket revenue that went to the NFL, and a full, complete picture. Reportedly, Snyder was aware of the numbers shared with the league while being aware of the actual data. The business practice was known as “juice” within the Washington front office.

According to other testimony, the financial misconduct consisted of intentionally making it difficult for season pass holders to recover refundable deposit money, counting some of those remaining funds as a different type of income that does not need to be paid. to be shared with the league and to transfer money from NFL game ticket sales to other events at FedEx Field in order to hide that money from the league. The committee in the letter shared spreadsheet data showing evidence of deposits that were not returned. Citing emails and testimony from longtime vice president of sales and customer service Jason Friedman, the letter said ticket sales from the Washington games had moved to a Kenny Chesney concert in 2013 and to a Navy-Notre Dame college football game in 2014 as a way to “juice it” and keep it off the books shared with the NFL.

“Commanders in Washington have cooperated fully with federal and state investigators since the House Oversight Review Committee sent its letter to the FTC on April 12, 2022 – now nearly 7 months ago,” Brownlee’s statement read. “The team produced tens of thousands of records in response to the requests. The investigations, which ESPN’s anonymous sources misrepresented, are based on the same baseless allegations made by a disgruntled former employee, Jason Friedman, who is also represented by the law firm of Katz Banks.

Also Wednesday, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced that they had hired Bank of America Securities to explore potential deals involving the team. It’s unclear what those deals might be, whether it’s the sale of the team or the search for minority partners.

ESPN Senior Writers Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

