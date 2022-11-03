Early voting higher than previous U.S. midterms





Story Highlights 41% of registered voters plan to vote early, up from 34% midterm in 2018 More than twice as many plan to vote in person than by mail Democrats more likely than Republicans to vote early

WASHINGTON, DC — Four in 10 registered U.S. voters say they plan to vote before Election Day or have already voted, a higher proportion than in recent midterm elections. Far more voters plan to vote before Election Day this year (41%) than in 2010 (26%), the first time Gallup asked the question in a midterm election year.

The level of predicted early voting measured in the Oct. 3-20 poll still falls short of what Gallup measured in the 2020 presidential election year, during the coronavirus pandemic, and before COVID-19 vaccines. 19 are not available. Two years ago, 64% of registered voters in the United States planned to vote early compared to 32% who planned to vote on Election Day. It’s unclear to what extent pandemic concerns spurred early voting in 2020, as the practice has historically been more common in presidential elections than in midterm elections.

Early voting intentions this year, while more widespread than in the last midterm election (2018), match those of the 2016 presidential election (40%).

Two-thirds of the West will vote early

Consistent with previous years, Gallup finds that early voting is most popular among voters living in the western United States, with nearly two-thirds of western residents, 65%, planning to vote early. Western states have a longer track record than other states of expanding early voting opportunities, with many allowing voting weeks before Election Day and Oregon holding its election entirely by mail. More people in the South (41%) than in the East (28%) and Midwest (28%) intend to vote before Election Day.

In addition to regional differences, the poll reveals variations in early voting by age and gender. Older people are more likely than younger voters to vote before Election Day, with the majority of voters aged 65 and over planning to vote early. Additionally, women are more likely than men to vote before Election Day.

Differences between emerging parties in early voting

More Democrats (54%) than Republicans (32%) say they will vote early — a difference of 22 percentage points — with the rate among independents in the middle (38%). In past midterm election years, Republicans and Democrats differed little, if at all, in when they planned to vote.

Gallup hasn’t seen party differences in early voting in presidential elections through 2020. That year, President Donald Trump raised questions about the security of mail-in voting — the main early voting option in many states. In Gallup’s final estimate of early voting ahead of the 2020 election, there was an 18-point gap between parties, with 77% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans planning to vote before Election Day.

Fewer postal votes than in 2020

The new poll also reveals that regardless of when they plan to vote, 63% of all registered voters plan to vote in person at their local polling station, while 25% plan to vote by mail and 5% do not. don’t know how they will vote. .

Gallup did not ask about how voters expected to vote in previous midterm election years. However, in the 2020 presidential election year, 60% of registered voters planned to vote in person and 35% by mail. This suggests there will be fewer mail-in votes this year than in the last federal election cycle.

Republicans (75%) are more likely than independents (59%) and Democrats (56%) to say they will vote in person. For their part, 39% of Democrats plan to vote by mail, as do 23% of independents and 18% of Republicans.

Among voters planning to vote before Election Day this year, 57% say they will do so by mail and 36% in person.

Taking into account both when and how voters intend to vote, the data suggests the following distribution of voting methods this year by those planning to vote:

52% will vote in person on Election Day 16% will vote in person before Election Day 25% will vote by mail before Election Day 2% will vote by mail on Election Day, presumably by dropping it off in their constituency 5% don’t know not how they will vote

By comparison, in 2020, 31% of registered voters said they planned to vote in person on Election Day, 31% in person before Election Day, 35% by mail before Election Day and 1% by mail on polling day.

Conclusion

Although early voting was less common in midterm elections than in presidential elections, more voters will vote before Election Day this year than in previous midterm elections. Partisan differences in early voting that were first seen in 2020 persist today, as do party differences in mail-in versus in-person voting. These differences allow some competitions to be subject to a “red mirage”, as happened in the 2020 elections. If a large number of absentee ballots are cast, which takes longer to count and may tilt significantly toward Democratic candidates, it is possible that some Republican candidates leading the vote count on election night may end up losing once all the ballots are counted.

