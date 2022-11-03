Australia downplays US B-52 bombing plan that angers China





CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s defense minister on Wednesday downplayed a major B-52 facility upgrade planned for northern Australia that has drawn ire from China, saying U.S. bombers nuclear-capable have been visiting since the 1980s.

China this week condemned the US plan to deploy up to six of the long-range bombers to the Royal Australian Air Force base at Tindal in the Northern Territory, arguing the move undermined regional peace and stability. China has also warned of a potential arms race in the region.

When asked if the upgrade might prove too provocative, Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters I think everyone needs to take a deep breath here.

The multibillion-dollar U.S. investment is part of the Enhanced Air Cooperation Program, which has built on a series of air exercises and training activities between the two countries since early 2017.

What was being talked about was US investment in Tindal infrastructure, which will also help make that infrastructure more efficient for Australia, Marles said.

As for American bombers, they’ve been coming to Australia since the 1980s. They’ve been training in Australia since 2005. It’s all part of an initiative that started in 2017, he said.

Australia would be a significant beneficiary of Tindal’s upgrade, Marles said.

Some Australian critics say the increased presence of B-52s in northern Australia, made possible by the new facilities, would make the country a bigger target in a war between the United States and China.

Malcolm Davis, senior defense strategy and capability analyst at the Australian Security Policy Institute think tank, said China and other observers were exaggerating and exaggerating the significance of what was on offer.

It is not materially significant. This is significant in terms of strategic importance in that we are now able to more easily support the United States in its operations in the region, Davis said.

The US Air Force would be able to operate B-52s longer and more easily from Tindal with an expanded parking area, hangars and fuel storage tanks, Davis said.

It also means that in the event of a crisis, Australia is then one of the few places from which B-52s can more easily operate to meet US operational needs, he said.

Tindal, like US Pacific military bases in Guam, is within range of long-range Chinese missiles.

But the greater distance the missiles would have to travel makes Tindal an easier target to defend against, Davis said.

Speaking during a visit to Thailand, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said governments led by Australia’s two main parties had worked to increase coordination and interoperability with the United States and with other .”

She said this contributes to the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region, and that the B-52 base is consistent with the approach Australia has taken for several years to increase its ability to operate with states. -United. »

She said Australia welcomed increased US involvement in the region under the Biden administration.

Wong said she hoped the deteriorating relationship between Australia and China would improve.

I have said publicly that we believe it is in the interests of both countries that the relationship be stabilized, she said.

Associated Press video reporter Tassanee Vejpongsa in Bangkok contributed to this report.

